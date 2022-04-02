ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Estelle Harris, George Costanza's Mother on Seinfeld, Dead at 93

By Nick Caruso
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z6JbW_0exqdhiE00

Click here to read the full article.

Estelle Harris , best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld , died of natural causes on Saturday at the age of 93, days shy of her 94th birthday.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm,” Harris’ son Glenn said in a statement to our sister site Deadline . “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Having entered the business later in life after raising children, Harris started her career in commercials. In 1992, she began her most famous role as George Costanza’s mom on the hit sitcom Seinfeld , first appearing in the Season 4 episode “The Contest” and recurring on the series through the end of its run. She appeared in a total of 27 episodes and became beloved for her character’s constant screaming at her family and hilariously overbearing nature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvElq_0exqdhiE00 Jason Alexander, who played George on Seinfeld , paid tribute to Harris in a tweet: “One of my favorite people has passed — my TV mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always.”

Harris guest-starred on shows like Mad About You, Law & Order, Married… With Children, Living Single and Moesha , but also held other recurring roles throughout her career. She played Easy Mary on Night Court , in addition to appearing in 14 episodes of The Suite Life of Zack & Cody as Muriel. Also noteworthy was a guest spot as herself in a 2009 episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm , where she appeared alongside fellow Seinfeld cast members Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander and Michael Richards.

Her comically shrill voice led to a healthy voice-acting career, securing her the role of Mrs. Potato Head in the Toy Story franchise. Other voice work included Kim Possible, Dave the Barbarian, Mickey Mouse Works and House of Mouse . She also voiced one-off characters on Family Guy, American Dad! and Futurama .

Harris’ film credits included This Is My Life, CBGB and Playing Mona Lisa , among others.

More from TVLine Best of TVLine

Comments / 16

Related
TVLine

The Wanted's Tom Parker Dead at 33

Click here to read the full article. Tom Parker, best known for being part of the UK boy band The Wanted, died on Wednesday, his wife Kelsey Hardwick announced on social media. He was 33. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” Hardwick, with whom Parker shares two children, wrote in an Instagram post. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Young Sheldon: Mayim Bialik Reprises Amy, Reveals Sheldon's Oft-Mentioned [Spoiler] From Big Bang Theory

Click here to read the full article. #Shamy was in full force during Thursday’s Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory prequel enlisted Mayim Bialik to reprise her role as Sheldon’s “lovely wife” Amy, who alongside her husband (voiced, as always, by Jim Parsons) narrated an episode focused on relationships. They began with a discussion on jealousy that culminated in Dr. Cooper mansplaining the origins of jealousy to Dr. Fowler. In response, the accomplished neuroscientist reminded her hubby that she has a Nobel Prize — a direct reference to Big Bang‘s 2019 series finale. Next came a conversation about the element of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Bruce Willis Retiring From Acting Due to Brain Disease Aphasia

Click here to read the full article. Bruce Willis is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder triggered by brain damage that results in a loss of ability to understand or express speech. The announcement was made in a joint statement by Willis’ family, consisting of his wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn; ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. “As a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Richards
Person
Jason Alexander
Person
Jason Katims
Person
Estelle Harris
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Betty White
CinemaBlend

Jason Alexander Pays Tribute To Seinfeld Mom Estelle Harris After Death At 93

Legendary actress and funny woman Estelle Harris passed away yesterday at the age of 93. The brilliant comedienne and entertainer pursued acting later in life but made a huge impact once she did, appearing in a variety of movies including the Toy Story franchise and playing recurring roles in a bunch of TV shows including Night Court, Suite Life of Zack & Cody and most famously, Seinfeld.
TV SHOWS
DoYouRemember?

‘Happy Days’ Star Erin Moran Brought Joy To Millions, But Found Little In Her Own Tragic Life

The classic sitcom Happy Days gave viewers something entertaining to watch, while presenting an idealistic view of life in the 1950s. Its appeal allowed it to become one of the most popular, successful shows of the ’70s largely due to a stellar cast that includes Erin Moran as Joanie Cunningham. Joanie went through a lot of interesting developments and growth over the show’s 11-year run, with Moran herself having a very eventful life as well — a lot of it filled with turmoil.
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
DoYouRemember?

Linda Thompson Shares Photos Of ‘Very Special Times’ With Elvis

Linda Thompson has shared some never-before-seen photos of “very special times” she had with Elvis Presley. After separating and ultimately divorcing Priscilla Presley, Elvis began dating Miss Tennessee model Linda Thompson, and the 37-year-old rocker invited the then-22-year-old model to live with him at Graceland. She lived with him from 1972 to 1976.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Michael Landon Was Not Happy When Alison Arngrim Broke Her Arm

At times, accidents happen off the set of shows which affects filming. One such incident happened during the shooting of Little House on the Prairie. Alison Arngrim who played Nellie Oleson broke her arm after a skateboarding accident. Director and star Michael Landon was not happy that they had to redirect several episodes due to her injury.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Conrad Janis, 'Mork & Mindy' Star, Dies at 94

Conrad Janis, a busy character actor best known for playing Mindy McConnell's father Frederick on the Robin Williams sitcom Mork & Mindy, has died. He was 94. The actor, who was also a jazz trombonist and owned an art gallery, had over 100 credits to his name. Janis died of...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr's wife, Mary Jane Thomas, dead

Mary Jane Thomas, wife of country music star Hank Williams Jr., has died, Fox News Digital confirmed. Thomas was transported from Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa in Jupiter, Florida, to a local hospital around 5 p.m. local time Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the area’s police department told Fox News Digital. Reports about her death differ about Thomas' age. She was in her late 50s or early 60s.
JUPITER, FL
Daily Mail

Heartbroken Lisa Curry arrives at a funeral home with her husband Mark Tabone after announcing her beloved mother Pat had died at age 86

Lisa Curry solemnly arrived at a Sunshine Coast funeral home alongside her husband Mark Tabone on Monday, as she prepares to bid farewell to her beloved mother Pat. The Olympian confirmed on Thursday that her 'ma' had sadly died aged 86, writing on Instagram: 'Our beautiful mum slipped away peacefully this morning. My heart is broken again.'
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

37K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy