Coronavirus: Daniel Craig tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Daniel Craig Daniel Craig attends the Royal Film Performance of "Spectre" at Royal Albert Hall on October 26, 2015, in London, England. The actor tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, April 2, 2022, forcing the cancelation of two 'Macbeth' performances on Broadway. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) (Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A pair of Saturday performances of “Macbeth” on Broadway were canceled after star Daniel Craig tested positive for COVID-19.

The production confirmed both Craig’s diagnosis and the cancelations via social media less than two hours before the matinee performance.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but the safety of our audiences, the cast and crew remains our top priority. All tickets for the cancelled performance will be refunded at the original point of purchase,” the statement concluded.

Craig, 54, has been starring opposite Ruth Negga in the Shakespearean classic, his first acting role since signing off as the fictional James Bond after a 14-year, five-film run that concluded with “No Time to Die,” People magazine reported.

The play just began previews on March 29 and will officially open on April 28 its 15-week limited engagement at the Longacre Theatre, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Longacre Theatre play is directed by Sam Gold, who also directed the “Knives Out” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” actor in “Othello” off-Broadway. Craig also appeared in the 2009 production of “A Steady Rain” and a 2013 revival of “Betrayal,” People reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Rabih Alameddine wins PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction

NEW YORK — (AP) — Rabih Alameddine’s “The Wrong End of the Telescope," a novel written in the second person about a transgender doctor named Mina who works in a refugee camp for Syrians, has won the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction. “This novel explores the complexities...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
