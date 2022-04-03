ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyberknife pulls upset to win Arkansas Derby; filly 3rd

 3 days ago
Arkansas Derby Horse Racing Cyberknife, ridden by jockey Florent Geroux, heads through the first turn on the way to winning the Arkansas Derby horse race Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Oaklawn in Hot Springs, Ark. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP) (Thomas Metthe)

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — (AP) — Cyberknife won the $1.25 million Arkansas Derby by 2 3/4 lengths on Saturday in the richest prep race for the Kentucky Derby.

Ridden by Florent Geroux, who got dumped in the post parade, Cyberknife ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:50.42. The 3-year-old colt earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby on May 7. He paid $13.60, $7 and $3.60.

Cyberknife sat off the pace before taking the lead in the stretch for trainer Brad Cox, who also won the Oaklawn Mile with Fulsome.

“Great effort with some high hopes for him. We always thought he was very talented,” Geroux said. “Looks like he finally put it together and he’s probably not even 100% as he was zig-zagging down the lane.”

Cyberknife, a son of 2017 Horse of the Year Gun Runner, has three wins in six career starts and earnings of $860,000.

Barber Road returned $7.40 and $4 and earned 40 qualifying points.

Secret Oath, the filly trained by 86-year-old Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, paid $2.80 to show as the 7-5 wagering favorite. She earned 20 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, although she may run in the Derby-eve Kentucky Oaks, where she's already qualified.

“We got outrun,” Lukas said. “The race didn’t unfold like you’d hope it to. It just didn’t come together. We got bumped at the start and that got her back too far and then she made that monster move (on the second turn). It’s hard to sustain it.”

Doppelganger finished fourth and earned 10 qualifying points. The colt had been with Hall of Famer Bob Baffert before being transferred to Tim Yakteen. Baffert's 90-day suspension begins Monday. He has been sanctioned stemming from the disqualification of Medina Spirit, who finished first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kansas' victory most-viewed men's title game on cable TV

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kansas' comeback victory over North Carolina to win the NCAA basketball championship was the most-viewed men's title game on cable television. The Jayhawks' 72-69 win averaged 18.1 million viewers on TBS, TNT and truTV. It is also a 4% increase over last year's title game between Baylor and Gonzaga on CBS. This was the third time the championship game was on Turner networks, but first since 2018. They were supposed to have the 2020 final, but the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BASKETBALL
The quest continues: McIlroy still chasing career Grand Slam

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Rory McIlroy was sounding like an old man. He reminisced about his first Masters — just 13 years ago — like it was ancient history. He conceded that golf is no longer the be-all and end-all in his life. His voice rose with excitement as he talked of playing in the par-3 contest with young daughter Poppy in tow.
GOLF
