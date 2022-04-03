ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in Final Four

By DAVE SKRETTA
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23pFWy_0exqd4ZG00
NCAA Kansas Villanova Basketball Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates after scoring against Villanova during the first half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Brynn Anderson)

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Ochai Agbaji followed a celebrating stream of Kansas players off the floor at the Final Four, their shouts of “One more!” echoing all the way up the tunnel of the Superdome and right to the door of their locker room.

One more game awaits, the biggest of their careers.

The Jayhawks earned a trip back to the national championship Saturday night with a shooting performance that will go down in history. David McCormack muscled his way to 25 points, Ochai Agbaji hit six 3-pointers and had 21, and the only No. 1 seed to reach the national semifinals rolled to an 81-65 victory over Villanova before a huge crowd that packed the home of the New Orleans Saints one year after the pandemic kept just about everyone away.

“That’s everyone’s attitude — even after this game, even after last weekend, the weekend before that — everyone’s attitude was on to the next one,” Agbaji said, “and not looking too far ahead at what’s going on Monday.”

Well, they can look forward to a big-time showdown now: The Jayhawks, the winningest program in Division I history, will face North Carolina, which sits at No. 3 on the list and has been to more Final Fours than anyone.

The Tar Heels sent Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski into retirement with an 81-77 victory in their semifinal Saturday night.

The Jayhawks (33-6) hope a familiar pattern holds, too: The last three times Kansas and Villanova have met in the tourney, the winner has gone on to cut down the nets, including their lopsided Final Four matchup four years ago in San Antonio.

“You come to Kansas for big games,” said Christian Braun, who had 10 points against the Wildcats, “but you don’t come to Kansas to play in the Elite Eight. You don’t come to Kansas to play in the Final Four. You come to play for a championship.”

Playing without injured guard Justin Moore, the Wildcats (30-8) watched as Kansas scored the game’s first 10 points and eventually built a 19-point cushion Saturday night. And despite big performances from Collin Gillespie, Brandon Slater and Jermaine Samuels, the short-handed and undersized Wildcats never made it all the way back.

Gillespie, playing in his 156th and final game for the Wildcats, hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, while Slater hit four 3s and had 16 points. Samuels finished with 13 points in the final game of his career.

“They played great. They were well-prepared. They really executed,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “We did a lot of things wrong, but we want to make sure they get the credit they deserve. They played a great game.”

Each team finished with 13 made 3-pointers, and the 26 total shots from beyond the arc set a record for a Final Four game, topping the 25 that the same two teams made in 2018 at the Alamodome.

Unlike that night, though, it was the Jayhawks who pounced on Villanova at the start, trying to run ragged a team whose depth problems were only compounded by the loss of Moore, who tore his Achilles tendon in the regional finals.

The Jayhawks applied pressure the moment Villanova inbounded the ball. They unleashed traps in half-court, something they rarely did in the regular season. And they twice picked the pocket of Gillespie, a two-time Big East player of the year, leading to easy baskets and a 10-0 lead before some of the 70,000-plus fans had even found their seats.

“We got off to such a great start in large part because of how we shot the ball,” Kansas coach Bill Self said.

Whenever Agbaji, the Big 12 player of the year, wasn’t enjoying the soft rims of the Superdome to knock down 3s, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound McCormack was having his way with the undersized Wildcats in the paint.

The Jayhawks’ lead soon stretched to 15 midway through the first half before Wright finally called timeout.

His counterpart could probably relate: In a game that Self has been loath to re-watch, the Wildcats raced to a 22-4 lead out of the gates four years ago and cruised to a Final Four blowout and eventually their third national championship.

“This is legit revenge for 2018,” tweeted the Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson, who had a big role for Villanova that night.

Daniels and Gillespie did everything they could to rewrite the finish.

Daniels, the New Orleans native who began his career down the road at Tulane, kept making hustle plays around the hoop, and Gillespie, the blue-collar kid from Philadelphia, was able to knock down a couple of contested 3s.

The Jayhawks still led 50-34 early in the second half when Wright went to a smaller lineup and ramped up the pressure on defense. The result was three consecutive turnovers, and quick 3-pointers by Slater and Antoine — the seldom-used guard who absorbed many of Moore’s minutes — that allowed Villanova to trim the lead to single digits.

“We felt like we were right there,” Gillespie said. “It’s a long game, it’s a 40-minute game, and we pride ourselves on playing 40 minutes every night. And we were just talking about dig, scrap and claw and try to steal it in the end.”

McCormack finally made Villanova pay for going small with a rim-rattling dunk with 10:25 to play.

And when the Wildcats made one last run, getting a three-point play from Samuels to close within 64-58 with just over 6 minutes left, McCormack and Braun answered again. The latter's deep fadeaway 3 as the shot-clock expired gave Kansas some breathing room again, and the Big 12 champs coasted from there into Monday night's title game.

“You knew Villanova would make a run and we just kind of held on and responded,” Self said, “but I thought we played great. I thought we were disciplined defensively. I thought we stayed down on shot fakes, basically, for 40 minutes. And with the exception of defending the arc, I thought that we just played terrific.”

WELCOME BACK

The Jayhawks will play for the championship on the same Superdome floor where they lost to Kentucky in the 2012 title game. Kansas allowed the Wildcats to build a big early lead that night before its comeback bid fell short.

FAMILIAR FOES

Kansas and North Carolina will play for the seventh time in the NCAA Tournament, and five of those games have occurred on the final weekend. That includes the triple-overtime 1957 title game won by the Tar Heels in Kansas City, Missouri.

STATS AND STREAKS

Kansas committed just seven turnovers while Villanova had nine. ... Self coached his 75th tournament game, breaking a tie with Michigan State's Tom Izzo for fifth on the career list. ... Villanova dropped to 5-6 when its opponent scores at least 70 points this season. ... Gillespie and Slater were 9 of 15 from beyond the arc; the rest of the Wildcats were 4 of 16.

___

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

CBB Head Coach Stepping Down To Join Duke Coaching Staff

The new order at Duke University is beginning to take shape. Just one day after longtime assistant coach Nolan Smith left the program to join the Louisville Cardinals, head coach Jon Scheyer added a new assistant to his 2022-23 staff. According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Elon head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Louisiana College Basketball
State
Missouri State
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
New Orleans, LA
College Basketball
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record

As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WDBO

Lopez scores 28, Bucks beat Bulls 127-106 to clinch Central

CHICAGO — (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't dominate the way he usually does. That didn't stop the Bucks from clinching yet another division championship and making it look easy in the process. Brook Lopez scored a season-high 28 points and Milwaukee overcame a rather quiet performance from Antetokounmpo...
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
58K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy