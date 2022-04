It’s now become a family affair as Chris Rock’s comedian brother, Tony, has chimed in on his brother’s controversy. Tony Rock brother of Chris, participated in a Twitter Q&A where he was questioned about the incident involving his brother. While on stage at the Academy Awards over the weekend, Chris Rock made a joke referring to Jada Pinkett-Smith as G.I. Jane. This infuriated her husband, Will Smith, and the actor got on stage with Rock and smacked him in the face, stunning the comedian and the world.

