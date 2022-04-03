Sanchez scores in LAFC’s 4-2 win over Orlando City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House gave final legislative approval on Tuesday to a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. With little discussion and no debate, the Republican-controlled House voted 70-14 to send the bill to Republican...
Ivanka Trump spoke for hours Tuesday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The interview with the former president’s elder daughter will solidify cooperation with some of President Trump’s inner circle — Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, spoke with the panel last week for several hours.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official familiar with the White House’s decision-making. Student loan payments were scheduled...
LVIV, Ukraine, April 6 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies on Wednesday prepared new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as "war crimes", as heavy fighting and Russian airstrikes pounded the besieged port of Mariupol. The southern city of Mariupol has been under...
Former President Obama returned to the White House, Tuesday, to tout his signature healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act, and boost President Biden’s domestic agenda, as the president and Democrats face an uphill battle heading the midterm elections. During the event, President Biden remarked it felt like "the good...
Sacramento shooting suspect Dandrae Martin appeared in court Tuesday on charges of assault and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with a barrage of bullets that killed six people and injured 12 in the city’s downtown Sunday. Gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. in a neighborhood packed with bars...
Elon Musk may have put the spotlight on the idea of a Twitter edit button this week, but the idea was already under development at the social media company. Twitter said on Tuesday it will begin testing a new edit feature in the coming months, according to Reuters. The news...
