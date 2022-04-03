ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches County, TX

Nacogdoches County organizations help with disaster relief

By Diante Marigny
 3 days ago

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Disaster relief was underway in Nacogdoches County on Saturday.

Representatives from the Red Cross, United Way of Nacogdoches, the Veteran’s Association and several non-profits gathered at the Cushing City Hall to provide financial and emotional relief to those that qualify.

Officials share tornado safe shelter tips for residents who live in mobile homes

For some residents, last month’s tornadoes felt like a nightmare they can’t wake up from.

“I got a tree on my house,” said Jackie Tennison, a Cushing tornado victim. “ It was kinda scary, I was there when it came through.”

Tennison was in her backyard when she saw the tornado coming straight for her home. “It’s hard you know, to look around and see how many people lost things. It’s not just about me, it’s about the whole community,” she said.

Gary Ashcraft the president of the Nacogdoches Area United Way said the main goal is to let the community know they are not alone.

City of Alto remembers tragedy 3 years after tornado struck

“A lot of these folks have lost everything they have,” Ashcraft said. “We have a lot of underserved people in the area, a lot of uninsured people in the area, and a lot of insured people in the area who all lost everything.”

Tennison was able to get funding from the American Red Cross and said she is grateful because, without it, she wouldn’t have known what to do.

For those that missed the event, there will be another one held at the Cushing City Hall with even more relief on Wednesday, April 6.

IN THIS ARTICLE
