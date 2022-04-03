Terre Haute South Sweeps Plainfield at Home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One CVS location in Terre Haute was listed among 300 stores closing in the spring of 2022. “To most effectively serve our customers and deploy our colleagues to where they are most needed in the community, our pharmacy at 905 Poplar Street is closing on Friday, April 1,” a CVS representative told MyWabashValley.com.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A police standoff started around 9:00 Sunday night at 7th & Putnam Streets in Terre Haute. The Terre Haute Police Department says its "Special Response Team" worked with the Vigo County Sheriff's Office in executing a search warrant. The standoff lasted for nearly four hours.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers in Terre Haute are being asked to use extra caution when navigating the intersection of 7th and Voorhees streets. That intersection currently has no functioning traffic lights. According to police, the outage is due to a crash that took place nearby on March 20.
CUMBERLAND, Ind. – A new Indianapolis-area Chick-fil-A will officially open this week. The Cumberland location, 9961 E. Washington Street near Mitthoeffer Road, includes a multi-lane drive-thru and contactless ordering through the Chick-fil-A app. Typical operating hours are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will open for business on Thursday, April 7. […]
INDIANAPOLIS – Westfield senior guard Braden Smith is the winner of the 2022 Indiana Mr. Basketball award as voted on by the state’s coaches and media. Smith is the first Shamrock to receive the honor, finishing his high school career as Westfield’s all-time leader in scoring with 1,629 points and assists with 453. He also […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The totals are in for how much money was raised for Dance Marathon at Terre Haute North Vigo High School. Students danced to help raise money for children. The school raised $17,000 dollars for Riley Children's Hospital. The event blends dancing, games, food, and fun.
We hate to break it to you but Pawnee, the fictional city depicted in the NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation, wasn't a real place. Now for some good news: Muncie (fans of the show will recall Garry Gergich called it his favorite vacation destination) is an actual city in Indiana. And, since this is a list of small towns, it’s obviously worth mentioning that there are tons of tiny, cute and colorful communities across the state that everyone from Leslie Knope to Ron Swanson would surely love—and you will too! Scroll on for the most charming small towns in Indiana.
WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb soccer standout Ana Estrada is heading to IU South Bend as the senior signed with the Titans on Tuesday afternoon. Estrada helped the Barons finish 12-7-1 this past fall.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — She was the first African American woman to get both a private and commercial pilot’s license in the United States. Now, there is a local exhibit to celebrate this hometown heroine. Friday the Terre Haute Regional Airport unveiled the Willa Beatrice Brown Display...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - reTHink Inc. has announced it has a permanent home in Terre Haute. The new location is at 1544 South 13th Street, just north of Hulman Street. The organization says there is still work to be done. reTHink Inc. would like to insulate and prepare the plastic up-cycling workspace, create a more cohesive zero-waste store for shoppers, and produce more fresh, organic, produce.
Kibler wins NCAA title – Drew Kibler, a 2018 Carmel High School graduate, on March 25 won the NCAA Division I title in the 200-yard freestyle in men’s swimming. Kibler, a senior at the University of Texas, finished with a time of 1:30.28. He competed for the U.S. in the 2020 summer Olympics in the 4×200 freestyle relay, finishing in fourth place.
