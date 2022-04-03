ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward offered for missing $20,000 guitar stolen in Cleveland

By Laura Morrison
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — World-renowned classical guitarist Berta Rojas was reportedly eating dinner in Ohio City Friday, when her irreplaceable instrument was stolen from her rental car.

Rojas, who was in town for a performance hosted by the Cleveland Guitar Society at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights Saturday, was devastated by the loss.

Cleveland police say the guitar is worth $20,000 and there is now a $1,000 reward for its safe return.

While her own instrument was unavailable, Rojas was thankfully able to go on with her show, using a gifted guitar for the evening. The performance had been rescheduled from an earlier date due to the pandemic.

Rojas, who is Grammy nominated and from Paraguay, reportedly had the guitar for 14 years. The award is being offered by the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society.

