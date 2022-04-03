ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Virginia mall

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting at a Virginia mall Saturday evening, police said.

Norfolk police were called to MacArthur Center around 6:25 p.m., the department said in a news release. The women, who were shot in their ankles, were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police Chief Larry Boone told news outlets that the shooting was prompted by an argument over money, and that he believed the male victim and the suspect were related. Boone said he didn’t know if the two women had any relationship to the shooter or the man who was killed.

The the victims’ names weren’t immediately released.

Several area roads were blocked off as authorities investigated. Police shared photos later Saturday night of a suspect and a person of interest, asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

The shooting happened on the same day as the funeral for 25-year-old Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, who was one of two people killed less than two blocks from the shopping center on March. 19. Authorities say Jenkins was caught in a crossfire as she was leaving a bar.

Comments / 2

ISayWTFIWANT2Say?✌?
3d ago

This is so sad when is it gone be enough smh Sip Lil Roe🙏🏾💐 Sierra 🙏🏾💐& Devon🙏🏾💐 prayers an condolences to all 3 families

Reply(1)
2
Related
NBC12

Police identify man killed in shooting at towing company

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting along Richmond Highway at On Time Towing. Officers were called just before noon on Monday to the 1900 block of Richmond Highway on March 21. At the scene, officers found Jarrod Murray, 28, of Richmond, in the parking lot...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Boone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Norfolk Police#Ap#Virginian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Missing woman in Virginia believed to be found dead

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Hannah Choi, who has been missing since earlier this month, is believed to be found dead. Detectives from Fairfax County Police were notified Thursday by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after they found a body in the wooded area of Piscataway Park. She was last seen on March 5 at […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy