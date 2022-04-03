Amelia Island revealed . . .

Click here to read the full article. This year marks the 10-year anniversary for New York-based fine jewelry designer Marla Aaron.
Over the last decade, the designer has become known for her innovative fine jewelry creations, including fine jewelry hardware locks, necklace chains and charms, as well as Trundle, DiMe, Inlay rings and more.
Last year, the designer was encouraged by DeBeers to create versions of her technically and functionally rooted signature ring designs with center stones.
“In terms of bridal, we started with a lock and...
