West Long Branch, NJ

Siena women's lacrosse win streak snapped at Monmouth

By Siena College Athletics
 3 days ago

West Long Branch, N.J. ( NEWS10 ) — The Siena Women’s Lacrosse team faced their first conference loss of the season on Saturday afternoon, as the Green and Gold were defeated by the Monmouth Hawks by a final score of 17-11 in West Long Branch. With the loss, Siena’s latest winning streak ends at four games. The Saints conference winning streak of eight games also comes to a close, dating back March 21 of last season in a loss to Niagara.

Redshirt senior Kelsey Lane and senior Mary Soures each scored twice for the Saints, as Soures pulled into an active tie with fifth-year Nicole McNeely for the program’s all-time goals lead. Freshman Grace Dobrzynski tossed out five assists, making it the second straight game she reached that mark. Junior Katy Wangsness also chipped in a pair of goals and an assist.

Monmouth saw freshman Danielle McNeely score four goals and an assist, while Caroline Brennan scored three goals and an assist. Cassidy Orban and Carli Mangum each added three points apiece as well.

Soures went back-and-forth with the Hawks, as she and Monmouth traded goals to a 2-2 tie until the 6:45 mark of the first quarter. From there, the Hawks scored eight in a row to close the first half with a 10-2 lead.

Siena clawed their way back in the third quarter, as Wangsness stopped the Monmouth 8-0 with a goal just seconds into the start of the third quarter. Monmouth respoded with a goal to make it 11-3 before the Lane to Dobrzynski combination scored four of five consecutive Siena goals to come back within three goals, making it an 11-8 score after three quarters of play. However, Monmouth opened the fourth quarter with their own 5-0 run to help seal the victory.

Monmouth outshot the Saints 40-17 on the game, and led the ground ball game 23-11. Despite going even on the draw 16-16, the Hawks caused 18 Siena turnovers to 12 for the Hawks.

The Saints return to action this Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 4 p.m. when they head to Buffalo to take on the Canisius Golden Griffins in mid-week conference action.

