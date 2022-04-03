Structure fire in abandoned building is under control in Rupert

RUPERT, WV (WVNS) — A fire in an abandoned building in Rupert is under control.

According to Greenbrier County Dispatch, the call for a structure fire came in around 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, on Clay Street in Rupert. Dispatch said the fire was in an abandoned building and there were no reported injuries.

Rainelle Fire, Quinwood Fire, Smooth Fire and Western White Sulphur EMS all responded to the call. The scene is still active but the fire is under control.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.