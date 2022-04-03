2022 Indy Speedo Sectionals: Justina Kozan Cracks 2:10 in the LCM 200 Fly

The most noteworthy scratch is sprint freestyle star Kayla Sanchez, who has scratched the women's 100 back. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The 2022 Canadian Trials kick off this morning in Victoria, on the west coast of the country. This morning’s action will kick off with the men’s and women’s para 50 breast and 100 breast. Then, we’ll move into the men’s and women’s 200 IM, 100 back, and 400 free. As for any notable scratches, it looks like there’s not too much to report. The most noteworthy scratch is sprint freestyle star Kayla Sanchez, who has scratched the women’s 100 back. Sanchez was the #3 seed in the event, coming in at 59.78. Sanchez is also entered in the 50 back, 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free, so we’ll see if today’s scratch was an isolated incident.

