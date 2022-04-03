ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Indy Speedo Sectionals: Justina Kozan Cracks 2:10 in the LCM 200 Fly

By Spencer Penland
 3 days ago

LCM (50m) Live Results on MeetMobile, “Spring 2022 Speedo Sectionals”. The 3rd night of the Speedo Sectionals meet in Indianapolis saw Carmel Swim Club and SwimMAC Carolina solidify their leads in the women’s and men’s team standings respectively. Nation’s Capital’s Erin Gemmell won another freestyle event...

