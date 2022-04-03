ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Eric Church Celebrates Setting Attendance Record at Fort Worth Concert With Packed Out Photo

By Suzanne Halliburton
 3 days ago
Eric Church thrilled at least one city in Texas, with a record crowd coming out to see his concert Friday night in Fort Worth, Texas.

But after his marathon concert in the Lone Star State, we’re not sure how much of a voice Church still had Saturday night as he watched his North Carolina Tar Heels play in the Final Four.

Church posted a photo of the crowd and stage from his concert at Dickies Arena on his official Instagram feed. He captioned it: “4.1.22 // Fort Worth, TX // Dickies Arena new attendance record

#GatherAgainTour”

How Big Was This Eric Church Record Crowd? Texas-Sized

A record crowd witnessed Eric Church put on a fabulous show. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the crowd numbered 14,193. That’s the biggest crowd to see a show there since the arena opened in November 2019.

The country music superstar took the stage right after 9 p.m. and didn’t leave it until midnight. He and his band played more than 30 songs. The arena configuration was a unique one. The stage was in the middle of the floor, with pathways jutting out into the general admission crowd.

Church closed his three hours by throwing it back to 2006 and the song “Sinners Like Me.” That was the title track of his first album.

Now, Church could afford to give a little more on stage in Fort Worth because he wouldn’t be singing the next day in San Antonio. On Monday, Church announced he was canceling his Saturday show in San Antonio for very personal reasons. He’s a life-long North Carolina Tar Heel fan. And they were playing arch-rival Duke in the men’s basketball Final Four. The two basketball blue bloods never had met in the Final Four. And if you ever screamed “I’m a Tar Heel Born” in Chapel Hill, you needed to be doing so at the Superdome in New Orleans. (Church’s alma mater is App State, but he grew up a Tar Heel).

Church Will Play Free Concert in Nearby New Braunfels

In a message to fans, Church acknowledged it was a big ask to understand why he was canceling his San Antonio show. It’s “the most selfish thing I’ve ever asked” of his “Church Choir,” he wrote to those who bought tickets.

“This Saturday, my family and I are going to stand together to cheer on the Tar Heels” he said.

Church is trying to make it up to the San Antonio congregation of the “Church Choir.” He’s giving a free concert, Sept. 2, in New Braunfels, Tx. That’s right up I-35 from San Antonio on the way to Austin.

Early September in Central Texas is hot as hell. But the music likely will be worth the sweat. The venue, which will host Willie Nelson next month, holds about 6,000. So there won’t be an Eric Church kind of Fort Worth record crowd for the evening, but it’s a nice gift back to his fans.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas, was originally established as an army outpost. Today it is the 13th largest city in Texas, which is home to many universities, multinational corporations, and museums. On the cuisine side, there are plenty of places to eat and this includes American food. With our list of top five American Restaurants in Fort Worth, Texas you’ll know exactly where to go.
FORT WORTH, TX
