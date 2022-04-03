Search continues for missing Diamond Bar man Derrick Kwan

Friends and family continued the search for Derrick Kwan, the missing 27-year-old Diamond Bar man who was last seen almost a week ago.

Kwan left his parent's home on March 27 at around 11 a.m., with plans to go hiking in the Lake Arrowhead area.

Surveillance footage from the home showed him leaving at that time - which was the last anyone saw him.

Kwan's family members said that it's unlike him to just leave and let anyone know. Kwan's family said that its never happened before.

Making matters worse for Kwan's family, authorities aren't willing to treat this as a missing person's case.

"If they don't go in there and try to look for my son, my son gonna die in there," Benny Kwan, Derrick's father, said. No one is helping Kwan's family and friends look for him outside of them.

According to David Chiang, a friend of Kwan's, he is an experienced hiker. He is possibly wearing a hooded sweatshirt and has two bags in his possession.

"Physically in shape, he's a strong guy, he loves MMA and also hiking he conquered all the 6 peaks when we were teens so if anyone's gonna survive it's him," Chiang said.

But Derrick's family said that he's battled mental health struggles for years and refused to seek help from professionals.

The California Highway Patrol found Kwan's vehicle on Sunday -- abandoned -- near Highway 138 and the Crestline cutoff point, where it appeared to have struck the guardrail and sustained minor damage.

Multiple attempts to reach Kwan have been thus far unsuccessful, as phone calls go straight to voicemail.

The vehicle was impounded by a local tow yard, but family is unable to access the vehicle because it is registered in Kwan's name.

Chiang has organized multiple search parties, where friends and family gather in Diamond Bar before heading to the crash site and up the mountain to look for Kwan.