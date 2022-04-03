ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamond Bar, CA

Search continues for missing Diamond Bar man Derrick Kwan

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQBa8_0exqZeH300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Fp3Q_0exqZeH300
Search continues for missing Diamond Bar man Derrick Kwan; Last seen before hiking trip 02:57

Friends and family continued the search for Derrick Kwan, the missing 27-year-old Diamond Bar man who was last seen almost a week ago.

Kwan left his parent's home on March 27 at around 11 a.m., with plans to go hiking in the Lake Arrowhead area.

Surveillance footage from the home showed him leaving at that time - which was the last anyone saw him.

Kwan's family members said that it's unlike him to just leave and let anyone know. Kwan's family said that its never happened before.

Making matters worse for Kwan's family, authorities aren't willing to treat this as a missing person's case.

"If they don't go in there and try to look for my son, my son gonna die in there," Benny Kwan, Derrick's father, said.  No one is helping Kwan's family and friends look for him outside of them.

According to David Chiang, a friend of Kwan's, he is an experienced hiker. He is possibly wearing a hooded sweatshirt and has two bags in his possession.

"Physically in shape, he's a strong guy, he loves MMA and also hiking he conquered all the 6 peaks when we were teens so if anyone's gonna survive it's him," Chiang said.

But Derrick's family said that he's battled mental health struggles for years and refused to seek help from professionals.

The California Highway Patrol found Kwan's vehicle on Sunday -- abandoned -- near Highway 138 and the Crestline cutoff point, where it appeared to have struck the guardrail and sustained minor damage.

Multiple attempts to reach Kwan have been thus far unsuccessful, as phone calls go straight to voicemail.

The vehicle was impounded by a local tow yard, but family is unable to access the vehicle because it is registered in Kwan's name.

Chiang has organized multiple search parties, where friends and family gather in Diamond Bar before heading to the crash site and up the mountain to look for Kwan.

Comments / 3

Related
KTVZ

Search underway for missing Warm Springs man

Police and others have been searching an area of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation for a 71-year-old man, "Louie" Selam," last seen last Wednesday afternoon at Warm Springs Tribal Credit. His car was found stuck in the snow near Peter's Pasture. Anyone with information is asked to contact Warm Springs Police dispatch at 541-553-1171.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
Daily Voice

Police Search For Missing Man From Worcester

Police in Western Massachusetts have asked the public for help locating a missing man. The Worcester Police Department reported that Manofarmunir Tamotouma, age 87, was last seen leaving his home on Belmont St. to run an errand in a black Toyota Camry at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16.
WORCESTER, MA
NBC12

Richmond police search for missing man with medical condition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a missing man with a medical condition. Joseph Domino, 33, was reported missing by family after being last seen leaving his home along South 20th Street on March 9 around 9 a.m. Police said he might be on a black and...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crestline, CA
City
Diamond Bar, CA
City
Lake Arrowhead, CA
Diamond Bar, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chiang
CBS LA

Friends, family honor Rialto couple killed after DUI, pursuit suspect slams into their vehicle

Friends and family gathered at the corner of Cedar Avenue and Randall Avenue in Rialto throughout Sunday, to honor their loved ones who were killed in a fatal car crash early Saturday morning. The original incident unfolded when a drunk driving suspect, identified as Alejandro Canchola, 24, nearly hit a police vehicle while driving through Colton. After failing to pull over when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, a pursuit ensued. Canchola led them through Colton and into Rialto via the westbound 10 Freeway. As he exited the freeway and drove through Rialto surface streets, he collided with a vehicle traveling...
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles woman, 23, reported missing

Authorities Friday sought the public's help to locate a 23-year-old Los Angeles woman who was last contacted weeks ago.Cignet Yliana Miller was last contacted about 4 p.m. on March 10, but her whereabouts at the time are unknown, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Miller is Black, 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 118 pounds. She has brown eyes, curly brown hair and four scars on her left wrist. She also "suffers from an unknown mental illness," according to the LASD.Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Diamonds
Daily Mail

Moment 'out of his wits' CEO, 38, steals a 60-foot yacht in Newport harbor and crashes into dozens of boats in destructive joyride that injured one woman: Vandal is being held on $3M bond

A San Diego CEO stole a 60-foot yacht in Newport Harbor and took it for a destructive joyride, crashing into dozens of boats and injuring one woman. Joel Praneet Siam, 38, of San Diego, surrendered to the Orange County Sheriff's Harbor Patrol after they boarded the crashed boat after Siam's joyride on Thursday. He was seen being escorted by police wearing an orange life vest and wind-swept hair as he entered the squad car barefoot.
ACCIDENTS
KGET

2 dead in overnight Oildale fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people are dead after a fire in Oildale early Friday morning. City and county firefighters were called to Moneta Avenue near North Chester Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. after multiple reports of fire at a home. Kern County Fire Department Division Chief Cary Wright said one structure was engulfed in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Missing Hiker Found Dead With Dog Waiting By His Side in Los Angeles Park

The body of a missing hiker was found in a Los Angeles-area park with his dog by his side, ABC News reports. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was first reported missing on March 16 before his body was discovered in Griffith Park with his dog King still alive beside him on Thursday. Hernandez’s cousin told KNBC-TV that the dog never left the owner’s side, even after two weeks. A firefighter told the publication that the body’s location was a “good hike up from the park’s merry-go- round,” where Hernandez was last seen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

US Navy Serviceman killed in crash on I-10 near Beaumont

A US Navy Serviceman was killed in a crash between an SUV and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Beaumont Friday afternoon. The crash happened at about 12:40 p.m. on westbound I-10 at Beaumont Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.   CHP officials said a 2019 Freightliner towing a 53-foot semi-trailer stopped for stopped traffic. An The post US Navy Serviceman killed in crash on I-10 near Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy