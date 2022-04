The Geary County Commission voted unanimously to provide $50,000 to the Geary County Food Pantry to help the organization build a better location for its food distribution. Debbie Johns, director of the food pantry, and Don Manley, president elect of the board of directors, said the space they currently work out of is much too small to handle the amount of food storage necessary and to update the organization’s food distribution model.

21 DAYS AGO