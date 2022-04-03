ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, MO

Adair County SB-40 highlights need for services on Autism Awareness Day

By Caelan McGee
ktvo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The number of individuals diagnosed with autism has been on the rise for sometime. Thanks to new technology and more studies helping to catch the disorder, more people are being diagnosed every year. "Adair County SB-40 services 420 people in a five-county area, and...

ktvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pleasanton Express

Autism Awareness Day April 9

Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 9, when the Peace for the Pieces Social Group will host their Second Annual Autism Awareness Day at the Atascosa River Park. The entire community is invited to attend this free celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Some of the...
ATASCOSA, TX
Northern Virginia Daily

Rally highlights need for disability awareness and acceptance

Over 30 people of all ages, some in wheelchairs, gathered on Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg on Tuesday. Carrying signs that read “Don’t ‘Dis’ My Ability,” and “Disabled Means Differently Abled,” they came together for a disability awareness and acceptance rally. Organizers from...
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adair County, MO
Government
City
Kirksville, MO
Adair County, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Health
County
Adair County, MO
WTOL 11

Lucas County Children Services in need of social workers

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a tough but important job -- a caseworker for Lucas County Children Services. March is Social Work Month and the agency is raising awareness about the profession and the challenges in keeping enough on staff. Delisha Osley has been a caseworker with Lucas County Children...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
KTEN.com

Alternatives to ADHD Medication

Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/adhd-medication-alternatives/. ADHD diagnoses have become alarmingly inflated as has the inappropriate over-prescribing of stimulant drugs in its treatment, according to the “father of ADHD”, Dr. Keith Conners.15 Currently ADHD is one of the most prevalent mental health diagnoses in children and many adults. 1,16 Currently, medication is the most common form of treatment for a person of any age who has been diagnosed with ADHD. The National Institute of Mental Health reported 10 years ago that of the millions of children and adults given a diagnosis of ADHD, 69.3% were medicated with ADHD drugs.17 However, many people diagnosed with ADHD are hesitant to jump to taking daily medication as their first method of treatment—and for good reason.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Autism and Bipolar Disorder Co-Occur?

The idea of multiple mental health conditions such as bipolar disorder and autism occurring at once may seem unlikely, but it is possible. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), or autism, is defined as a developmental disorder that affects how someone communicates, behaves, and interacts with others. It’s a common condition, with...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sb40
Romesentinel.com

Autism Awareness Bowling Tournament planned

LITTLE FALLS — The fifth annual Tom Bergen Memorial Autism Awareness Bowling Tournament will take place on Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27, at RD’s Gorge View Lanes in Little Falls. This year’s event is no-tap doubles and features six bowling squads: 9:30 a.m., noon, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday,...
LITTLE FALLS, NY
Klein ISD

Autism Awareness Shirt

Show your support for autism awareness by coloring KCHS blue this April! Purchase an Autism Awareness t-shirt through school cash online during the week of March 21st – March 25th.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
KETV.com

Installation goes up at Millwork Commons as part of Autism Awareness Month

OMAHA, Neb. — Autism Awareness Month takes place each April, and this year a first-of-its-kind festival is happening in Omaha to mark the occasion. It includes an installation that has already made appearances in major cities around the world. Sean Ahlquist is the creator of the installation, called Orchids...
OMAHA, NE
Countrymom

National World Autism Day

Autism is a developmental disorder impairing a person’s ability to interact and communicate with others in a normal fashion. Symptoms can vary greatly and include obsessive-compulsive disorders, repetitive behaviors, difficulty communicating, social interaction disorders, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy