The Islers • PACA [LiVE!] Concert Series [79]

As site prep is likely set to begin soon for the new Disney Vacation Club expansion to Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, signage has gone up around the former site of the “Disney’s Spirit of Aloha Dinner Show” informing guests to not trespass or document the site.
On the evening of Feb. 22, I attended my grandchild’s winter band concert at Garden Spot High School under the direction of Richard Fitz. These fine musicians are in grades nine through 12. The main focus of the concert was “The Divine Comedy Symphony” by Robert W. Smith and consisted of four movements. This was by no means something you would ever expect to hear from a high school band; however, it was nothing short of spectacular!
We talk a big game when it comes to finding love and going out on date nights at the market—after all, our bar section is 18+ up and it’s loaded with cocktails, beer, and wine—but what about the kiddies?. Not everyone is out looking for love; in...
I’ll be the first to admit that centering this issue around a theme like “Home” may seem like a curious choice—especially after so many of us have spent so much time at, well, home. But once you get into the stories we’ve gathered here, I’m confident you’ll quickly understand, and appreciate, why we landed on Home. This is no mere collection of cabin-fever yarns. In fact, what was most remarkable—and, ultimately, rewarding—about assembling this issue was seeing the various ways the writers each interpreted the theme.
Comments / 0