The Islers • PACA [LiVE!] Concert Series [79]

I’ll be the first to admit that centering this issue around a theme like “Home” may seem like a curious choice—especially after so many of us have spent so much time at, well, home. But once you get into the stories we’ve gathered here, I’m confident you’ll quickly understand, and appreciate, why we landed on Home. This is no mere collection of cabin-fever yarns. In fact, what was most remarkable—and, ultimately, rewarding—about assembling this issue was seeing the various ways the writers each interpreted the theme.

