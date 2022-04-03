ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Isla Vista beach party chaos causes multiple medical emergencies

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Multiple medical emergencies have been reported at a wild illegal street party in California, officials said.

The unsanctioned rager, dubbed “Deltopia,” is held annually in Isla Vista in Santa Barbara County and attracts thousands of college students.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department initially declared a multi-casualty incident (MCI) in response to “multiple medical emergencies including multiple severe traumas,” in the area, according to department Public Information Officer Daniel Bertucelli .

However, Bertucelli tweeted later on Saturday that the department “rescinded the MCI as call volumes have dropped to reasonable levels.”

Santa Barbara County fire and the local EMS agency have rescinded the MCI (multi casualty incident) as call volumes have dropped to reasonable levels.

— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) April 3, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Police said first responders were “inundated” with calls for medical emergencies on Saturday afternoon.

Calls included a report of a female who fell from a roof around 1:15 p.m., local outlet Noozhawk reported . Her condition is not known at this time.

Other calls, mostly in locations on Del Playa, reported people who had possibly overdosed on drugs or alcohol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfECG_0exqYQl800
An aerial view shows the thousands of college students partying near the beach.Santa Barbara County Sheriff Public Information Officer https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3td7jF_0exqYQl800 Hundreds of partygoers packed on to a balcony.@SBCFireInfo/Twitter https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fZDzR_0exqYQl800
Medical personnel was deployed to the illegal party after “multiple severe traumas” were reported.@SBCFireInfo/Twitter

By 3:30 p.m., overwhelmed responders shifted to a triage system to get patients to different area hospitals more efficiently.

Photos from the scene show massive crowds of young partiers packed into outdoor balconies and crowding streets.

On Friday, three people were arrested and 20 citations were issued, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bfho_0exqYQl800
Local police reportedly responded to drug overdoses during the rager.@SBCFireInfo/Twitter

According to Noozhawk, Deltopia dates back to 2010 and is held the first weekend that students return from spring break.

In an effort to quell the madness, local authorities implemented beach closures, parking restrictions and noise limits for the weekend.

Comments / 0

