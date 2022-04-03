ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ECU evens series with 8-4 victory

By ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bALN9_0exqY3mu00

CINCINNATI – Ryder Giles tossed 4.1 scoreless frames while his offense pounded out 12 hits as East Carolina evened the weekend series against Cincinnati Saturday afternoon at UC Baseball Stadium with an 8-4 victory. With the win the Pirates improve to 15-13 and 1-1 in American Athletic Conference play, while the Bearcats dropped to 10-15 overall and 1-1 in league action.

With the Pirates leading 4-2 after six full innings of play, Cam Clonch’s sac fly scored Lane Hoover for the would-be game-winning run. Hoover led off with a double to left-center and stole third base just before Josh Moylan drew a walk to put runners on the corners. Clonch lifted a first pitching offering from Alex Shea to left field allowing Hoover to tag up from third base.

Giles (2-0) earned the win tossing a career-high 4.1 scoreless innings in his third career start allowing four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Garrett Saylor picked up his second save of the year working a scoreless ninth where he came in with two runners on and no outs. The right-hander got Griffin Merritt to pop up to short, where an infield fly was called and Zach Agnos threw over to first for a double play.

He then got Ryan Nicholson to line out to end the contest. C.J. Mayhue allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with a pair of walks before passing the ball over to Carter Spivey in the sixth. Spivey worked 2.1 innings giving up two runs (both earned) on five hits with a pair of strikeouts before Saylor entered the contest.

Beau Keathley (2-1) got the loss after giving up four runs (all earned) on eight hits with a pair of walks and six strikeouts. The Bearcats would use three arms in relief getting outings from Shea (0.0 IP, 1 R, 1 BB), Even Kemp (1.0 IP, 2 BBs) and Garrett Harker (2.0 IP, 3 Hs, 3 Rs).

Hoover’s RBI single in the third inning staked the Pirates to an early 1-0 lead. With one away, Ben Newton laced a double down the left-field line before Agnos drew a walk. Hoover stepped to the plate delivering a base hit to shallow center easily plating Newton for the games’ first run.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart belted his fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot, extending ECU’s lead to 4-0 in the sixth inning. Alec Makarewicz got things going with a walk and was erased when Jacob Starling reached on a fielder’s choice. Bryson Worrell followed with a single to left and Jenkins-Cowart cleared the bases with his shot to left field.

Cincinnati finally got on the board in the home half of the sixth cutting ECU’s lead in half, 4-2. Nicholson reached on an error, which was followed by singles from Cole Harting and Kerrington Cross to load the bases. Mayhue struck out JP Sponseller for the first out and Max Palmieri laced a double down the right-field line plating Nicholson and Harting before Cross was thrown out at home from Lane Hoover to Zach Agnos to Ben Newton. Carter Spivey entered the game and promptly struck out Jake Hansen to end the stanza.

Cincinnati plated a pair of runs in the seventh pulling within one, 5-4, on a Griffin Merritt ground out (Paul Komistek scored) and a base hit through the left side by Harting (Joe Powell scored).

Jacob Starling’s third home of the season, a two-run shot, highlighted the Pirates three-run ninth making it an 8-4 ball game. Hoover tallied his third hit of the contest to get kick things off and took second on a wild pitch. Moylan drew his second walk of the day and two batters later, Makarewicz doubled to right field plating Hoover. Starling followed with a no-doubter home run to left field clearing the bases for a four-run advantage.

Hoover led all Pirates with three hits, while Jenkins-Cowart, Makarewicz and Starling each added a pair. Jenkins-Cowart plated three runs and Starling drove in two.

Both clubs will return to the diamond on Sunday, April 3 for the final game of the series. First pitch is slated for 12 noon (ET) and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

WNCT
WNCT

20K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
WNCT

East Carolina fights back to even series

MEMPHIS, TENN. – An 11-run outburst was more than enough for East Carolina to even its American Athletic Conference series at Memphis as the Pirates rolled to a 12-5 victory over the Tigers Saturday afternoon. East Carolina (17-13, 1-1 AAC) rapped out double-digit hits for the second-straight game, out-hitting Memphis (13-19, 1-1 AAC) by a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WNCT

Charleston wins weekend series with ECU, 10-3

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Luke Wood and Sam Cochrane each tallied three hits, while Wood drove in four runs helping the College of Charleston to a 10-3 series win over East Carolina Sunday afternoon at Patriots Point Ballpark. With the win the Cougars improved to 12-8 and the Pirates dropped to 10-10. Cannon Campbell (3-0) earned […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WNCT

Charleston evens series with 4-3 win over Pirates

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sam Cochrane’s solo home run in the second inning proved to be the game-winning run as College of Charleston evened the weekend series with East Carolina taking game two 4-3 Saturday afternoon at Patriots Point Ballpark. With the win, the Cougars improved to 11-8 on the season while the Pirates dropped to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WNCT

ECU clinches AAC series at Memphis, 7-4

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina secured its first American Athletic Conference series victory of the campaign Sunday afternoon, defeating Memphis 7-4 at the Tigers Softball Complex. The Pirates (18-13, 2-1 AAC) won their first series in Memphis since 2015 while the Tigers (13-20, 1-2 AAC) fell to 8-10 at home this season. Logyn Estes (5-2) went […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
WNCT

ECU wins series opener over VCU, 8-2

GREENVILLE, N.C. – All nine starters in East Carolina’s lineup registered at least one hit lifting the Pirates to an 8-2 series-opening win over VCU Friday night at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the victory, the Pirates improved to 13-10 on the year while the Rams dropped to 11-9. Leading 1-0 going to the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#8 4#Evens#Pirates#Uc Baseball Stadium
The Spun

The X-Ray Results Are In For Armando Bacot

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot rolled his right ankle late in Saturday night’s Final Four win over Duke. After coming out of the game briefly, he returned to help the Tar Heels close out their rival. Fortunately, Bacot did not suffer any serious damage, according to head coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
WNCT

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday night they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

‘Geofence warrant’ unconstitutional, judge rules in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A warrant that used Google location history to find people near the scene of a 2019 bank robbery violated their constitutional protection against unreasonable searches, a federal judge has ruled. The decision — believed to be the first of its kind — could make it...
VIRGINIA STATE
WNCT

NC Sen. Tillis joins Republicans supporting Cawthorn rival

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis endorsed a state legislator Thursday over U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn in their upcoming Republican primary, saying the first-term congressman has “fallen well short” of expectations. Tillis’ backing of state Sen. Chuck Edwards adds another consequential voice in North...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCT

WNCT

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy