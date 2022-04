APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Harbor House Domestic Abuse Programs often educates families on starting hard conversations with the goal of getting people the help they need. While advocates don’t want to sympathize with abusers, they want to make it clear that they are people who need help. They also hope to explain that abusive situations can be avoided if families get the help they need when things get heated.

