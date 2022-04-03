ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke fans at Cameron Indoor got pumped for North Carolina game by dancing to 'Everytime We Touch'

There have been a lot of big games during the 42 years coach Mike Krzyzewski has spent in Durham, but there are few as weighty as Saturday nights.

His Duke Blue Devils are taking on their preeminent rival in North Carolina with a spot in the national championship game to face Kansas at stake. Krzyzewski is retiring at the conclusion of the season, and Saturday’s contest could be his final one with the team.

What better way for fans to get hyped up than by playing “Everytime We Touch,” the 2006 hit from German techno and Eurodance band Cascada?

The song has been a staple at Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium since it was released, and though not every fan could make the trip to New Orleans, those gathered at Cameron on Saturday night went wild when the song came on the loudspeakers.

It may not be the most conventional choice for the anthem of a blue-blood program, but there’s no denying it gets these folks amped up.

Duke is looking to capture its sixth national championship (the prior five have all come under Krzyzewski). It will have to get past a No. 8 seeded Tar Heels team that was likely under-seeded but left no doubt with a run to the Final Four that included a win over No. 1 Baylor.

Those fans at Cameron Indoor will be on the edge of their seats as Krzyzewski looks to extend his career to one final game, but there’s no denying they’re ready to go.

Basketball
