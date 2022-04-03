ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch Charles Barkley gleefully dance to 'YMCA' during Duke - North Carolina

By Robert Zeglinski
 3 days ago
Charles Barkley is no stranger to having a good time.

The big man is often pulling all kinds of practical jokes (while being a victim of some of them, too) with his pals, Shaq and Kenny Smith, on Inside the NBA. Barkley definitely has thick skin, and he definitely has a wonderful sense of humor.

A couple of weeks ago, we saw the Hall of Famer-turned-famous-analyst dancing while his alma mater, Auburn, advanced in the Men’s NCAA Tournament. As Duke (four and a half-point favorites coming in) took on North Carolina in the Final Four, Barkley started jamming out to the Village People’s “YMCA.”

It’s fun to stay at the Y-M-C-A. It’s fun to stay at the Y-M-C-A.

Oh, sorry. It’s a fun song!

Anyway, Barkley clearly likes to have and clearly doesn’t care who he’s watching. I can’t and won’t argue with that happiness.

