The 'Guster is for Lovers' laptop sticker distracting everyone during Duke - North Carolina, explained

By Robert Zeglinski
 3 days ago
There are some things in life you can’t explain the weird, coincidental energy behind.

Like this: There’s a certain sticker on the laptop of a reporter covering the Final Four, which distracted fans on Twitter on Saturday night.

It reads: “Guster is for lovers.”

What’s more is we’ve seen this particular sticker before, but it was everywhere in Duke’s first-ever Final Four game with North Carolina. You might be saying, “I’m sorry. What?”

I understand your confusion, and I’m here for you. Let me explain this sticker madness. But first, here’s the thing everyone talked about during Saturday’s Final Four game:

You're telling me a ... sticker ... follows Krzyzewski around?

Okay, don’t put my words in my mouth. I didn’t mean it literally, figuratively, or metaphorically does anything to him. That would be mysterious and too creepy for my tastes. Don’t speak it into existence.

I meant that one college basketball reporter’s large laptop sticker somehow always appears in a camera shot of Krzyzewski, courtside, during a Final Four game.

Matt, all I have to say is, oh my goodness. If it’s any consolation, the entire country isn’t talking about you over the internet out of malice. It’s just such a deeply specific coincidence over a deeply specific sticker. I genuinely hope that makes you feel better.

Okay. Back up. You're saying it's a yearly thing?

Well, I don’t know about “yearly.”

Krzyzewski’s been to many Final Fours, many of them decades ago. It’d be a sign of incredibly sinister or some weird glitch in the time-space continuum if the sticker kept appearing for that long with such consistency.

But the reporter’s sticker does have a relatively longer rap sheet of Twitter fame than you’d think.

Weird.

Really, really, really weird.

So, sorry: What is 'Guster is for Lovers'?

Google tells me (I’m sorry, I’m somewhat young, I don’t know this!) that it has to do with a phrase the famous band, Guster, used by them as they crossed Virginia state lines years back (unspecified, again, please bear with me).

So, to answer your question: I guess they’re a popular band that said something together while traveling on tour (reading between the lines here), and it stuck with their name so much it became a synonymous tradition?

Yeah, I think I nailed it. They sometimes call me The World’s Greatest Detective, and for a good reason. I happen to specialize in stickers and Krzyzewski.

Is this sticker an omen of anything?

Oh, heck no. Let’s not go that far.

It’s a laptop sticker, not a butterfly effect, not a raven, not Biff Tannen.

You’re going to be okay. Mike Krzyzewski and Duke (unless you want them to lose, I don’t know) will be okay. And it 1000 percent isn’t a harbinger of some obscure prophecy related to college basketball.

It’s a very specific sticker. On a national reporter’s laptop. Who sometimes happens to be set up courtside. Feet away from Mike Krzyzewski. During some of the biggest moments of his coaching career with Duke. While the entire country watches.

Okay. Wait. Maybe it means something. I’m not saying no.

Ohio State ends season outside of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll, does get votes

The Ohio State basketball team finished the season outside of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll Powered by USA TODAY Sports. That’s the bad news. The good news is that OSU finished with another 20 win season, reached the NCAA Tournament again under Chris Holtmann, and won a first-round game to get to the Round of 32. However, none of that was enough to vault the Buckeyes back into the top 25. And none of it will make a fanbase looking for more happy.
OHIO STATE
