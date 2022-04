MILWAUKEE - Parking isn't always easy to come by on a busy night downtown, and scammers are taking advantage of downtown Milwaukee drivers in search of a spot. FOX6 News received tips about a lot near 6th and McKinley. When there is an event, like a Milwaukee Bucks game or concert, parking attendants stand outside and wave people in. By the time the event is over, the cars are towed.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO