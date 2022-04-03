Kings' Jordan Spence: Logs power-play helper

Kelenic went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a Cactus League win over the Royals on Sunday. The successful afternoon was a much-needed one for Kelenic, who'd entered the day hitting just .185 (5-for-27) this spring. Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports that what made the performance even more encouraging for Kelenic was that both his hits came off southpaws Daniel Lynch and Amir Garrett, noteworthy considering left-handers held the 22-year-old to a .490 OPS last season. Despite Kelenic's uninspiring numbers during Cactus League play, manager Scott Servais is impressed with where the promising outfielder is in his development. "Jarred has been in a good spot all spring," Servais said. "He doesn't have a ton of hits, but his at-bats have been really good."

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO