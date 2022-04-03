ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Falls to Kings

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 38 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Kings. The Kings scored a goal at each strength, and...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Brandon Workman: Released by Rangers

Workman was released by the Rangers on Tuesday. Workman joined the team as a non-roster invitee but failed to win a roster spot. As a 32-year-old with a 5.66 ERA over the last two seasons, he's unlikely to find any major-league offers on the open market.
MLB
CBS Sports

Saints make major draft trade with Eagles, plus Russell Wilson could join exclusive club, Prisco's mock draft

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'd like everyone to know that I didn't sleep at all last night and that's because I stayed up for 12 straight hours trying to figure out WHO WON the Saints-Eagles trade. I didn't even get to watch the NCAA title game. Does anyone know who won? I'll bet it was North Carolina. They were up 16 when I turned the game off and there's no way they blew that lead.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Signs tender from Broncos

Griffith signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Griffith appeared in 13 games for Denver last season and recorded 46 tackles (22 solo) and a fumble recovery. The undrafted linebacker out of Indiana State saw an uptick in playing time over the final four weeks of his rookie campaign, which may suggest he'll garner a bigger role to start 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now

Patton and Greg Holland are not part of the 10-man bullpen crew set to open the season for the Rangers, independent baseball journalist Jeff Wilson reports. It should be noted that Kennedi Landry of MLB.com confirmed only nine relievers ticketed for the roster -- Brett Martin is not on Landry's list. With the Rangers expected to carry 10 relievers while teams can carry a 28-man roster during the month of April, there could be one spot still up for grabs, and Texas manager Chris Woodward also indicated an unnamed member needs an injured list stint. That would leave a potential second spot to be filled. Patton and Holland, a pair of pitchers that the manager earlier mentioned were candidates to save games, could be roster additions.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Back with Browns

Cleveland re-signed McLaughlin on Tuesday. McLaughlin wasn't initially tendered a contract for the 2022 season, but the Browns have now re-signed him as a free agent. He served as the team's starting kicker in 2021, when he made his first nine field-goal-attempts of the year but then went 6-for-12 down the stretch.
NFL
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Kings
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chris Westry: Lands in Carolina

The Panthers signed Westry to a one-year contract Monday. Westry wasn't tendered by the Ravens, and he will now have a chance to compete for a depth role with a new organization. He made six appearances as a reserve option for Baltimore last season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Goes on IL

The Cardinals placed Flaherty (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Monday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Flaherty's absence is expected to extend into May, at which point he will likely revert from the 10-day IL to the 15-day IL. Since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection March 18 to calm down the inflammation in his right shoulder, Flaherty has been cleared to participate in plyometric drills. He could begin a throwing program within the next few days, but he'll require multiple weeks to build up for starting duty after essentially missing all of spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Anderson Tejeda: Released by Cardinals

Tejeda was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Tejeda is just 23 years old and was once a moderately interesting prospect, but he's struggled to a .220/.245/.385 line in 94 MLB plate appearances, striking out 40 times to go with just three walks. He hit .194/.266/.368 with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate in 79 games in the upper minors last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Fails to win starting spot

Sosa has lost the battle for the Cardinals' starting shortstop job to Paul DeJong, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Sosa moved ahead of DeJong on the depth chart last season, hitting .271/.346/.389 while his teammate struggled to a .197/.284/.390 line. DeJong was given the chance to win his old job back this spring, however, and he was able to do so. Expect Sosa's at-bats to be limited early in the year as a result, though he could certainly reclaim the role if DeJong stumbles out of the gate.
MLB
CBS Sports

Eagles seven-round 2022 mock draft: Philadelphia gets immediate help for Jalen Hurts with new Round 1 picks

The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been as active in free agency as in previous years, most notably because the franchise has a rare opportunity to set the direction of the franchise for the next decade in the NFL Draft. Philadelphia has two first-round picks in the draft, both of which are in the top 20 (the Eagles initially had three first-round picks prior to a trade with the New Orleans Saints).
NFL

