Johnson City, TN

Athletes and coaches from area schools honored Milligan athlete killed by impaired driver in Virginia during track event

By Van Jones
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eli Cramer, the Milligan University track team member that was killed by an impaired driver on Thursday, was honored at a track meet at Science Hill High School on Saturday.

To honor Cramer runners at the meet were given Milligan stickers to wear to show their support for the cause and were encouraged to show each other good sportsmanship during the event, according to Associate Head of Sprints and Mid-Distance Coach Anthony Jones.

The stickers read #BUFFSTRONG.

Milligan University runner released from Virginia hospital, returning home

All coaches and athletes took the opportunity to pay their respects to Cramer, who was a very accomplished athlete at Milligan University.

Jones said that he was very excited to see everyone showing their support and that in a prepared speech all Milligan athletes, coaching staff and Carmer’s parents were honored.

Milligan holds memorial for student-athlete killed in hit-and-run

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University will hold a memorial Tuesday morning for the student-athlete who was killed in a hit-and-run in Virginia last week. The university will celebrate the life of sophomore Eli Cramer in a memorial service at 11 a.m. inside Seeger Memorial Chapel. The service will be open to the public and […]
Milligan athlete injured in fatal hit-and-run speaks at memorial for teammate

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan University student-athlete Alex Mortimer, who was injured in a hit-and-run crash, gave an emotional prayer to close a memorial service for fellow student-athlete Eli Cramer, who died as a result of the crash. Mortimer, Cramer, and fellow cross country and track runner Eli Baldy were hit while on a practice […]
High school coach claims she was fired after she sent an email to district administrators about gender bullying and harassment of students in high school athletics; lawsuit

The high school coach claims she was fired after she reportedly sent an email to the school district administrators about gender bullying and harassment of students in high school athletics. The volleyball coach, who also taught physical education, claims she was fired for speaking up about coaches harassing female students. Now, she has filed a lawsuit against the school district and is asking to be reinstated.
Former athlete turns pandemic setback into gym in Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — When William Martin was laid off from his job as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, he decided to put his time to good use. Less than two years later, Martin, 26, has achieved his longtime goal of opening a gym. Vintage Iron opened Feb. 12 and hosted a grand opening event on March 12.
Elizabethton driver killed in drag racing accident

Lucas McKinney, a drag racer from Elizabethton, was fatally injured Saturday in an accident at Farmington Dragway in Mocksville, North Carolina. A graduate of Hampton, the 22-year-old McKinney won the High School Challenge at Bristol Dragway in 2018. He was the son of Todd and Amy McKinney, successful drag racers in their own right.
WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
Man arrested after alleged assaults, police chase in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man is facing several charges after he assaulted two women and led police on a chase that crossed state lines. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to an assault Tuesday morning in the 8000 block of Highway 19E and found Brandon M. Cook, 26, […]
