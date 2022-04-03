ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Perfect record since trade

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Fleury made 37 saves in a 3-1 win over Carolina on Saturday....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Set to join MLB roster

Lowe will be called up by Tampa Bay and join the team beginning on Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Lowe was optioned to Triple-A after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he will be recalled to the majors with the trade of Austin Meadows to Detroit. Lowe isn't likely to be called up if he isn't going to get significant playing time. Lowe is one of Tampa Bay's top prospects and has 20/20 potential with his combination of speed and power.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' Andrew Bellatti: Dropped from big-league camp

The Phillies reassigned Bellatti to minor-league camp Tuesday. Bellatti resurfaced in the majors in 2021 for three appearances out of the Miami bullpen, after his lone big-league action prior to that came with the Rays in 2015. The 31-year-old righty was outrighted off Miami's roster in October before he joined the Phillies on a minor-league deal in December. He'll likely report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to begin the 2022 campaign, hoping to pitch well enough to earn another look in the majors.
MLB
CBS Sports

Saints' J.P. Holtz: Inks deal with New Orleans

Holtz signed a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. After posting seven catches for 91 yards in 2019, Holtz failed to catch a pass in 2020 or 2021. If he makes the initial 53-man roster, the undrafted tight end out of Pittsburgh will likely serve primarily as a blocker once again in 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Chase McLaughlin: Back with Browns

Cleveland re-signed McLaughlin on Tuesday. McLaughlin wasn't initially tendered a contract for the 2022 season, but the Browns have now re-signed him as a free agent. He served as the team's starting kicker in 2021, when he made his first nine field-goal-attempts of the year but then went 6-for-12 down the stretch.
NFL
CBS Sports

Reds' Buck Farmer: Secures spot on roster

Manager David Bell said Monday that Farmer has made the Reds' Opening Day roster, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Cincinnati will make Farmer's addition to the roster official by selecting his contract at some point shortly before Thursday's Opening Day game in Atlanta. The right-hander earned a spot in the bullpen after striking out nine and allowing three baserunners over five innings in Cactus League play.
MLB
CBS Sports

Broncos' Jonas Griffith: Signs tender from Broncos

Griffith signed his exclusive rights free agent tender Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Griffith appeared in 13 games for Denver last season and recorded 46 tackles (22 solo) and a fumble recovery. The undrafted linebacker out of Indiana State saw an uptick in playing time over the final four weeks of his rookie campaign, which may suggest he'll garner a bigger role to start 2022.
NFL
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Officially placed on 10-day IL

Atlanta placed Acuna (knee) on the 10-day injured list Monday. The superstar outfielder is making good progress in his recovery from ACL surgery, but he'll still be forced to miss the early portion of the 2022 campaign. Acuna is currently projected to return in late April and is expected to be eased back into action as the team's designated hitter until he's 100 percent healthy. Before suffering his knee injury last season, the 24-year-old produced a slash line of .283/.394/.596 with 24 homers, 72 runs, 52 RBI and 17 stolen bases in 82 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chris Westry: Lands in Carolina

The Panthers signed Westry to a one-year contract Monday. Westry wasn't tendered by the Ravens, and he will now have a chance to compete for a depth role with a new organization. He made six appearances as a reserve option for Baltimore last season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Anderson Tejeda: Released by Cardinals

Tejeda was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday. Tejeda is just 23 years old and was once a moderately interesting prospect, but he's struggled to a .220/.245/.385 line in 94 MLB plate appearances, striking out 40 times to go with just three walks. He hit .194/.266/.368 with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate in 79 games in the upper minors last season.
MLB

