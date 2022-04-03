Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Sets franchise record for points

The Minnesota Wild jumped back on the winning track against the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Saturday night. It was the first game of a back-to-back during their first road trip in a few weeks. They managed to get the win without several key players in the lineup. Both Jon Merrill and Matt Boldy were injured in their loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at home. However, their absence from the lineup gave Nick Bjugstad a chance to get on the ice after being scratched for the last seven games. Alex Goligoski also joined the lineup in place of Merrill.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO