NHL

Wild's Kirill Kaprizov: Sets franchise record for points

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kaprizov scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Predators to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-20-5, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (39-25-4, fourth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Nashville. He currently ranks sixth in the NHL with 85 points, scoring 39 goals and recording 46 assists. The Predators are 25-13-2 against Western Conference...
NHL
FOX Sports

St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
NHL
WKRN News 2

Predators slam Wild 6-2 in Central showdown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Ryan Johansen’s first career hat trick led the Nashville Predators to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild. Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 47 saves for Nashville. Filip Forsberg had three assists and […]
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Arizona visits St. Louis following overtime victory

LINE: Blues -408, Coyotes +315; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host Arizona after the Coyotes knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime. The Blues have gone 12-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 243 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team with 23.
NHL
FOX Sports

Metropolitan leader Carolina and Buffalo meet

Carolina Hurricanes (45-16-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (25-34-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan-leading Carolina Hurricanes face Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres are 11-19-10 in conference play. Buffalo is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals. The Hurricanes...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Fleury Records Third Consecutive Win in Victory Over Hurricanes

The Minnesota Wild jumped back on the winning track against the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Saturday night. It was the first game of a back-to-back during their first road trip in a few weeks. They managed to get the win without several key players in the lineup. Both Jon Merrill and Matt Boldy were injured in their loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at home. However, their absence from the lineup gave Nick Bjugstad a chance to get on the ice after being scratched for the last seven games. Alex Goligoski also joined the lineup in place of Merrill.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Picks up power-play assist

Leddy notched a power-play assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. Leddy had the secondary helper on Brayden Schenn's goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Leddy has assists in consecutive contests for just the second time this season. The veteran defenseman has collected four points in eight games with the Blues, putting him at 20 points, 61 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and a minus-33 rating through 63 outings when adding his contributions for the Red Wings prior to the trade deadline.
NHL
Mats Zuccarello
Kirill Kaprizov
CBS Sports

Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko: Scores twice in Monday's win

Tarasenko scored a pair of goals on three shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. Tarasenko had the game-winner with his second-period tally, and he added an insurance goal in the third. His line with Robert Thomas and Pavel Buchnevich combined for eight points to pace the Blues' offense. With five goals and two helpers in his last seven contests, Tarasenko continues to be a steady scorer. He's over the 60-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, and he's logged 25 goals, 36 assists, 194 shots on net, 71 hits and a minus-1 rating in 62 outings this season.
NHL
NHL

Rapid Recap: Avalanche 6, Penguins 4

Colorado punched its ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 6-4 win over Pittsburgh. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. With the victory, the Avalanche officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tuesday's win featured a two-goal...
CBS Sports

Blues' Ryan O'Reilly: Collects shorthanded assist

O'Reilly notched a shorthanded assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes. O'Reilly set up Pavel Buchnevich's tally in the second period, which gave the Blues a 4-0 lead. The helper extended O'Reilly's point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). The center has had his struggles on offense this season, but he's at a solid 46 points, 143 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 65 outings.
NHL

