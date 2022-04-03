ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Career season continues

Zuccarello scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-1 win over Carolina on Saturday....

Johansen’s 1st hat trick puts Predators over Wild 6-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen’s first career hat trick led the Nashville Predators to a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Roman Josi and Philip Tomasino had a goal and two assists, Matt Duchene had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros made 47 saves for Nashville, winners of three of four as they try to keep pace in the tight Western Conference playoff race. Filip Forsberg had three assists and Mattias Ekholm added two.
BOB HARTLEY ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE FROM KHL; SAYS HE'S NOT DONE COACHING

After four years in Russia as head coach of the KHL's Avangard Omsk, Bob Hartley has announced he's not returning next season. "When I signed my second contract with Avangard, I had already decided that this would be my last contract, my last two years," Hartley told reporters during a virtual news conference Monday. "Hockey gave me everything in life, but I have a family. I would really like to live in Omsk. I worked 18 years in a factory, grew up in a small town where, like Omsk, it's snowy and cold. But it was time to spend time with my family, I have two granddaughters. I never celebrated Christmas with them, their birthdays."
Mats Zuccarello
Kirill Kaprizov
Sharpen Up: April 3, 2022 | Sabres take on Panthers this afternoon

Friday was a special one and, even better, the Buffalo Sabres pulled out a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. We have the full recap here. Buffalo has points in eight-straight games (5-0-3) and will look to make it nine in a row today against the Florida Panthers. Rick Jeanneret,...
