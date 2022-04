For anyone who has opinions about golf carts scooting around the Crabapple neighborhood of Milton, now is your time to speak up. The city of Milton has opened a 15-question online survey (www.surveymonkey.com/r/MiltonPTV) asking people their thoughts on the vehicles. The answers will inform a master plan dealing with rules around golf carts and whether the city can/should create amenities just for the vehicles, according to a city news release.

MILTON, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO