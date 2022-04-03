ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Cowboy True wraps up with dinner, artist talks showcase

By Zach Verdea
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40WeAt_0exqUZH900

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To cap off Cowboy True presented by the Arts Council, they hosted the finale dinner right next door to the MPEC!

Guests were greeted in true cowboy fashion and were able to check out work from local artists and vendors that have been there the past couple days. This year’s featured artist Bobby Dove, who was front and center displaying his paintings and handmade jewelry that he’s been making since 1970.

Something Dove and his wife Kay describe as a great event every year, but his year makes all the hard work worth it.

“A piece like this may take six to seven weeks. It depends on how easy it goes. Sometimes it goes a little easier but I love doing it and Cowboy True is always a good place to show your work at. A lot of great artists here, a good turnout, and it’s just a nice showplace,” Dove said.

Officials say the mission behind Cowboy True is to show the public the diversity behind the cowboy culture and history told through many different art forms, while also providing a central hub for these artists. And by the looks, they did just that!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Soup’er Mudfest showcases talents of local artists

BAY ST LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday was the Soup’er Mudfest event in Old Town Bay Saint Louis. 600 people showed up to buy bowls from local potters. The event showcased the work of 12 artists. Potter Steve Barney said he started preparing for this event last year. “Around...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Wichita Falls, TX
Entertainment
Classic Rock 96.1

The World’s Biggest Crawfish Festival Is Coming To Texas In April

As you already know, its mudbug season everywhere and I remember a time when folks didn't want to touch crawfish, now everybody loves them for the most part. I've always been leery about eating boiled crawfish in Texas because like everything else, folks here try to "put their own twist" to something simple like pouring "sauce" onto a seafood that you will have to PEEL to eat, which to me, is kind of ass backwards. If you want sauce, peel, then DIP...but I digress.
TYLER, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Don’t slam the door on your way out of court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are in court and get upset when the judge rules against you, don’t slam the door on your way out of the courtroom. Police said a Wichita Falls woman found out months after the incident in a justice of the peace court that it doesn’t pay to show contempt […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kfdx#The Arts Council#Mpec#Cowboy True#Texomashomepage Com
Wichita Eagle

Famous Kansas restaurant celebrates 100 years

The Cozy Inn in Salina started serving up hamburger "sliders" in 1922 and is still going strong today. Though the dining area only has six seats, they prepare over 450,000 of the tiny hamburgers a year.
SALINA, KS
Laredo Morning Times

Is This Arizona Home of a Legendary Cowboy Artist Really Haunted?

No key is needed to unlock the front doors of this $3.5 million historic home in the Arizona town of Paradise Valley. They're a throwback to artist Lon Megargee, who built this home and studio in 1928. Known for his paintings of the desert landscape, American Indians, and cowboys, Megargee died in 1960. But his presence still looms large in this fascinating home.
ARIZONA STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Can you ID? WFPD looking for Burger King theft suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police Department Detectives need your help in identifying the following individual in reference to a theft. The theft occurred at the downtown Wichita Falls Burger King location. If you have any information, you can contact Detective arias at (940) 761-7762 or you can call Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
Texoma's Homepage

Woman sentenced to prison for kidnapping sister’s baby

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping a baby, after being found competent to stand trial after treatment at the state hospital. Latoya Reece was judged competent in February after being committed to the state hospital. An evaluation found her incompetent to stand trial […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Major wreck turns fatal near Oklaunion

OKLAUNION (KFDX/KJTL) — A fatal crash kills one near Oklaunion. According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, troopers responded to the crash involving a semi-truck and a car around 6 p.m. on U.S. Highway 287 near Oklaunion. Buesing says the car was traveling south on 287 and possibly hydroplaned across the median and […]
OKLAUNION, TX
Z94

Book a Stay at this Haunted Oklahoma Bed & Breakfast!

If you're feeling a little daring you could always book an overnight stay at this haunted Oklahoma bed and breakfast, the Stone Lion Inn in Guthrie, OK. It's just a short 2-hour drive from Lawton, Fort Sill and it sounds like the perfect paranormal staycation destination. It's one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State.
GUTHRIE, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy