Multiple fire stations respond to structure fire in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple fire stations responded to a structure fire in Anderson County Saturday night.
According to the Anderson County Fire Department Headquarters, a call came in about a fire on Griffin Farm Road around 8:39 p.m.
Officials said three Anderson County fire station responded to the fire.
