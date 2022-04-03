ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Multiple fire stations respond to structure fire in Anderson Co.

By Sydney Broadus
 3 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple fire stations responded to a structure fire in Anderson County Saturday night.

According to the Anderson County Fire Department Headquarters, a call came in about a fire on Griffin Farm Road around 8:39 p.m.

Officials said three Anderson County fire station responded to the fire.

Details are limited at this time.

