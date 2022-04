POCATELLO — The Pocatello Kiwanis Club recently donated $1,000 to the Portneuf Valley Boys & Girls Club being formed in the Pocatello area. At its March 9 meeting (at Cafe Tuscano), club President F. C. Humphrey presented a check to Jean Haneke, who is heading a committee to get the club organized this summer. Kayla Phillips has been appointed as director of strategic development while the club is being formed. Her office is at 500 S. 11th Ave. in Pocatello.

