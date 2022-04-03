Seattle Children's Museum Now Open

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is showing off new additions to the “Dinosphere.”. The exhibit originally opened 18 years ago and reopens Saturday. Melissa Pederson, the exhibit’s developer, spoke with Daybreak on Friday. Pederson discussed why the “Dinosphere” has been such a huge...
Guests are invited to the Museum to celebrate Superhero Science Day! Kiddos will engage in hands-on activities inspired by some of their favorite superheroes. On Stage, exploration of force and motion will help little ones sharpen their superhero skills. An exciting science show demonstrates combustion while learning about The Human Torch. The science bar activity features the creation of stretchy slime inspired by Elastigirl Children and caregivers can explore the science of bioluminescence using The Green Lantern at the Art Studio by creating their own glow in the dark super hero masks. At the Innovation Station, kids will learn about aerodynamics by designing a jet airplane like Wonder Woman’s!
SEATTLE — At Spinnaker Chocolate, the details are everything. Cocoa beans are mechanically sorted and then checked again by hand. "Bad beans," meaning they are not properly fermented, are filtered out. Spinnaker Chocolate opened late last year in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood. Kelly and Chris Van Arsdale are the brothers...
As the home of the Wizards of the Coast headquarters, the City of Renton has never been shy about its love of dragons, and starting on Friday, April 1, it will celebrate that with a dragon-centric scavenger hunt. The hunt will kick off as part of Renton’s yearly “Hatch Day”...
Oceanside Public Library invites you to visit the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum’s Mobile Exhibits at select Bookmobile stops in Oceanside during March and April. The Mobile Exhibits are hands-on, portable versions of the museum’s innovative exhibitions that will be set up outdoors to engage children and their caregivers in STEM-related challenges. Exhibits may include the Imagination Playground, Light Wall, Rigamajig, and more.
NORMAL — The Children’s Discovery Museum’s “Healthy Me” exhibit has been honored by the Illinois Association of Museums. The exhibit, which opened on the first floor of the museum in May 2021, won the association’s Award of Excellence, announced virtually during the annual awards ceremony.
A new children's museum in Newtown offers a variety of hands-on learning experiences meant to ignite the imagination. Everwonder is a children's museum that is geared toward children ages 0 to 10. The museum's executive director, Merredith Christos, says the museum staff believes that children learn best through doing. The...
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Children's Museum and Science Center was named "La Nube" The Shape of Imagination Wednesday. The announcement was made at Aoy Elementary School at 10 a.m. La Nube means “The Cloud” in Spanish and refers to the giant cloud-shaped building under construction...
DULUTH, Minn. – The Cold Stone Creamery on West Central Entrance in Duluth held an ice cream fundraiser Tuesday. The fundraiser was set up for the Duluth Children’s Museum. If a customer mentioned the organization, 20 percent of the sale would go toward the Museum. Cold Stone Creamery...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Foundation creates the fund to raise awareness and skill-building opportunities for young learners in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) content areas. The grant will allow museum staff to share their experience for STEAM learning with families that come into the museum. Some...
Saturday, April 2 is the day when the Central Washington Agricultural Museum in Union Gap will be celebrating a grand 're-opening'. Museum officials say technically the museum remains open all year round, but due to winter weather considerations many of the exhibits are closed until spring. It's spring so it's time to celebrate.
(CBS4) – The Clyfford Still Museum in Denver has been transformed to become a more kid-friendly place. It’s all part of a new exhibit that was co-created with the help of children from across Colorado’s Front Range. All the art featured in “Clyfford Still, Art, and the Young Mind” includes artworks selected with families in mind.
(credit: CBS)
“Babies from the ages of 6 months old to children up to eight years old did everything for the exhibition. They selected artwork, designed how it will look on the walls, and even shared their perspectives about the work so we can share that...
