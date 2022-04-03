ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Children's Museum Now Open

parentmap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Children’s Museum will officially reopen to the public on April...

www.parentmap.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Children’s Museum makes additions to ‘Dinosphere’ exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is showing off new additions to the “Dinosphere.”. The exhibit originally opened 18 years ago and reopens Saturday. Melissa Pederson, the exhibit’s developer, spoke with Daybreak on Friday. Pederson discussed why the “Dinosphere” has been such a huge...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Atlanta News

Superhero Science Day Programming at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Guests are invited to the Museum to celebrate Superhero Science Day! Kiddos will engage in hands-on activities inspired by some of their favorite superheroes. On Stage, exploration of force and motion will help little ones sharpen their superhero skills. An exciting science show demonstrates combustion while learning about The Human Torch. The science bar activity features the creation of stretchy slime inspired by Elastigirl Children and caregivers can explore the science of bioluminescence using The Green Lantern at the Art Studio by creating their own glow in the dark super hero masks. At the Innovation Station, kids will learn about aerodynamics by designing a jet airplane like Wonder Woman’s!
ATLANTA, GA
KING-5

New 'Bean to Bar' Chocolate Factory opens in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood

SEATTLE — At Spinnaker Chocolate, the details are everything. Cocoa beans are mechanically sorted and then checked again by hand. "Bad beans," meaning they are not properly fermented, are filtered out. Spinnaker Chocolate opened late last year in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood. Kelly and Chris Van Arsdale are the brothers...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Times of San Diego

Children’s Museum Mobile Exhibits to Visit Bookmobile Stops

Oceanside Public Library invites you to visit the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum’s Mobile Exhibits at select Bookmobile stops in Oceanside during March and April. The Mobile Exhibits are hands-on, portable versions of the museum’s innovative exhibitions that will be set up outdoors to engage children and their caregivers in STEM-related challenges. Exhibits may include the Imagination Playground, Light Wall, Rigamajig, and more.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Pantagraph

'Healthy Me' exhibit awarded at Children's Discovery Museum

NORMAL — The Children’s Discovery Museum’s “Healthy Me” exhibit has been honored by the Illinois Association of Museums. The exhibit, which opened on the first floor of the museum in May 2021, won the association’s Award of Excellence, announced virtually during the annual awards ceremony.
NORMAL, IL
News 12

Newtown children's museum offers hands-on educational experiences

A new children's museum in Newtown offers a variety of hands-on learning experiences meant to ignite the imagination. Everwonder is a children's museum that is geared toward children ages 0 to 10. The museum's executive director, Merredith Christos, says the museum staff believes that children learn best through doing. The...
NEWTOWN, PA
KFOX 14

El Paso Children's Museum and Science Center named 'La Nube'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Children's Museum and Science Center was named "La Nube" The Shape of Imagination Wednesday. The announcement was made at Aoy Elementary School at 10 a.m. La Nube means “The Cloud” in Spanish and refers to the giant cloud-shaped building under construction...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Children
KEYC

Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota receives grant

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Foundation creates the fund to raise awareness and skill-building opportunities for young learners in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) content areas. The grant will allow museum staff to share their experience for STEAM learning with families that come into the museum. Some...
MANKATO, MN
107.3 KFFM

Union Gap’s AG Museum Holding Grand Re-Opening

Saturday, April 2 is the day when the Central Washington Agricultural Museum in Union Gap will be celebrating a grand 're-opening'. Museum officials say technically the museum remains open all year round, but due to winter weather considerations many of the exhibits are closed until spring. It's spring so it's time to celebrate.
UNION GAP, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Clyfford Still Museum’s New Exhibit Created With The Help Of Children Across Colorado’s Front Range

(CBS4) – The Clyfford Still Museum in Denver has been transformed to become a more kid-friendly place. It’s all part of a new exhibit that was co-created with the help of children from across Colorado’s Front Range. All the art featured in “Clyfford Still, Art, and the Young Mind” includes artworks selected with families in mind. (credit: CBS) “Babies from the ages of 6 months old to children up to eight years old did everything for the exhibition. They selected artwork, designed how it will look on the walls, and even shared their perspectives about the work so we can share that...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy