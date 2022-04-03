ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Wade LeBlanc Announces Retirement

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qcgd_0exqSs4600
Wade LeBlanc. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Wade LeBlanc has decided to retire, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports (Twitter link). The 37-year-old LeBlanc is hanging up his cleats after pitching in parts of 13 Major League seasons with nine different teams, as well as a stint in Japan with the Saitama Seibu Lions in 2015.

Originally a second-round pick for the Padres in the 2006 draft, LeBlanc has pitched in a number of different roles over his long career. The southpaw has seen work as a full-time starter, full-time reliever, and most often a little bit of both, with teams usually eyeing LeBlanc in various types of swingman or long relief roles. Interestingly, despite the “veteran lefty” mold, LeBlanc didn’t see much specialist work since left-handed batters actually did more damage (.843 OPS) against him than right-handed batters (.763 OPS).

Never a big strikeout pitcher or a high-velocity arm, LeBlanc relied more on off-speed pitches than his fastball, and got out by generating soft contact. When LeBlanc was getting that weak contact and keeping the ball in the park, he was quite effective, though home runs became an increasing problem in recent years.

Of LeBlanc’s nine MLB teams, his longest stints came with the Mariners (333 1/3 IP), Padres (293 1/3 IP), and Marlins (117 1/3 IP). He most recently saw action with the Cardinals, signing a contract in June when the Cards were besieged with pitching injuries.

LeBlanc helped stabilize things by posting a 3.61 ERA over his 42 1/3 innings in a St. Louis uniform, helping the team tread water until eventually going on a major hot streak down the stretch. Unfortunately, LeBlanc wasn’t there to enjoy that success, as he was sidelined with an elbow injury and was reportedly set to undergo some type of medical procedure to address his elbow in September.

LeBlanc will retire with a 4.54 career ERA over 931 1/3 Major League innings. We at MLBTR congratulate LeBlanc on an excellent career and we wish him the best in his post-playing endeavors.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres open to trading from rotation, catching depth

With a little over a week until Opening Day, the Padres still have a highly uncertain outfield mix. Michael Conforto and Brett Gardner remain available in free agency, but the Friars are an estimated $6M shy of the $230M base luxury tax threshold and are reportedly reluctant to exceed that figure.
MLB
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wade Leblanc
Person
Jon Morosi
ClutchPoints

Rangers make shock decision on Matt Carpenter ahead of Opening Day

Not long ago, former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter was one of the most consistent and dangerous hitters in MLB. Fast forward a few years, and he’s struggling to hold onto a roster spot. According to reports, the Texas Rangers informed the veteran infielder that he would not be making the roster ahead of Opening Day, meaning Carpenter is set to re-enter free agency, per Rangers beat writer Jeff Wilson.
MLB
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
The Spun

Video: Terrifying Collision During Monday Spring Training Game

There was a scary collision during Monday’s spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. Max Kepler and Nick Gordon were going for a flyball and collided with one another near the warning track. Kepler was able to get up right away but Gordon stayed down with his back on the ground for a bit.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Mariners#Padres#Mlb Network#Major League#Marlins#Cardinals
Detroit Sports Nation

Tony La Russa should be in a retirement home

Will Tony La Russa be the White Sox manager beyond 2022? Chicago home, Dylan, doesn’t think so. A.J. Reilly: Yes or no. Tony La Russa will still be the manager of the White Sox after 2022. Dylan Bair: No, no way, it already felt like it was a two...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target

Over the last couple of years, the NL West has become quite the arms race. Each of the last two offseasons have featured the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres aggressively acquiring quality pitching. The Padres continued the tradition on Sunday by trading for Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the weekend blockbuster.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Country
Japan
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Albert Pujols Is Filing For Divorce: MLB World Reacts

Albert Pujols is undergoing major changes this offseason. One of those changes, unfortunately, is divorce. Pujols announced through his agent on Monday that he’s filing for divorce from his wife, Deidre. They’re ending their marriage of 22 years. You can find his statement below:. “I’ve been asked a...
MLB
NBC Sports

'This lineup is ridiculous' — now it's on the Phillies to meet expectations

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- This weekend was a decent test for a Phillies lineup that has a chance to be one of the majors' best in 2022. On Saturday, they faced tough Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios, a two-time All-Star with nasty stuff who faced more batters than any American League pitcher last season. It was Berrios' final start of the spring, so he was doing more than just tinkering with pitches and went five innings before the skies opened and the game was called.
MLB
The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB Opening Day 2022: Schedule and starting pitchers as baseball season gets underway

The opening week of Major League Baseball's 2022 season has arrived. Baseball's Opening Day is set for Thursday, when 18 of the 30 teams take play their openers. The remaining 12 teams get things going on Friday, April 8. For the first time ever, there will be a 12-team playoff field in 2022, and it is the largest postseason field ever in a full season. In theory, at least, that should mean more teams than ever realistically have a chance at winning the pennant heading into Opening Day.
MLB
The Spun

MLB Catcher Suspended 80 Games For Banned Substance

The Milwaukee Brewers will be thin at catcher for the first half of the season. Two days before the start of the MLB season, news came down that Pedro Severino was hit with an 80-game suspension for PEDs. Per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, “Brewers C Pedro Severino has been suspended 80...
MLB
The Spun

A’s, Padres Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The San Diego Padres have acquired starting pitcher Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics, as first reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. According to Feinsand, Oakland will receive 19-year-old infield prospect Euribiel Angeles and 25-year-old pitcher Adrian Martinez for Manaea and minor league reliever Aaron Holiday. Manaea posted a 3.91...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
479K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy