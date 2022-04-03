Heavy rainfall, lightning forces cancellation of Pompano Beach drone show

Storms pass through the area lighting strikes off shore at Fort Lauderdale Beach. Frequent lighting made the night sky as bright as day during the storm. South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

They expected a stunning light show on Saturday night. But not like this.

Pompano Beach locals and tourists lined up along the city’s fishing pier for hundred of drones to dance across the nighttime skies in choreographed spectacle. Instead, a downpour and flashes of lightning sent them scattering for shelter.

What was supposed to be a public drone show filled with synchronized shapes forming in the skies was cancelled. Heavy rainfall punctuated by strong wind gusts at 8:30 p.m. — a half-hour before the drones were scheduled to take flight — forced city officials to pull the plug, according to two BSO deputies at the event.

The occasion for the drone show: to christen Pompano’s rebuilt Fisher Family Pier and Fishing Village — which reopened in June 2020 — with a pandemic-delayed ribbon-cutting.