WVC Division 2 Baseball: Pitching could go long way to determining champion

Lake-Lehman’s Nick Finarelli, who has committed to Virginia Tech, is one of many quality pitchers in Division 2. Fred Adams file photo | For Times Leader

Defending division champion Lake-Lehman, PIAA Class 4A state runner-up Wyoming Area and Nanticoke Area have one thing in common. All three have at least two quality pitchers to lean on during the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 season.

So what can separate the three top contenders for the division crown? Hitting. Right now, Lehman and Wyoming Area have an edge on Nanticoke Area based on returning players. That, though, could change if the Trojans fill some graduation holes in the batting order.

As for the rest of the division, the remaining four teams fall in behind those three. Holy Redeemer has the best chance of pushing the preseason front-runners.

Here’s a look at each team. District titles include only those won in what is considered the modern era of high school sports starting with the 1966-67 school year.

Hanover Area

Coach: Todd Kolbicka

PIAA class: 4A

District 2 titles: 3 (last 1994)

2021 WVC record: 1-9 Div. 1, 7th; 4-11 overall

2021 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Wyoming Area, L 10-0

Home field: High school

Key players: Justin Richards, C, Sr.; Zach Murphy, INF-P, Sr.; Brett Martinez, P-OF-1B, Jr.; Brandon Smith, OF, Sr.;

Outlook: Offense was an issue last season as the Hawkeyes scored only 44 runs, with 15 coming in one game. Four-year starter Richards (King’s), Murphy, Martinez and Smith will try to inject some offense into a lineup that will feature some new faces. Same goes for the pitching where only Martinez brings decent varsity experience.

Holy Redeemer

Coach: Chris Ritsick

PIAA class: 3A

District 2 titles: 2 (last 2017)

2021 WVC record: 9-3 Div. 2, 2nd; 12-5 overall

2021 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Scranton Prep, L 7-4

Home field: Hollenback Park

Key players: Ricky Hynick, P-3B, Sr.; Nick Dunleavy, 2B, Sr.; Hunter Austra, C, Sr.; Jake Griffin, P-CF, Jr.; Dino DeMauro, SS, Jr.; Luke Kopec, 3B, So.; Chris Maciejczyk, C-1B, Jr.

Outlook: The Royals will be counting on some younger players to step up, although there are some veterans back. Griffin (Tennessee) struck out nearly two batters per inning, but after him the pitching is unproven. He’s also a power threat at the plate. Austra, DeMauro, Dunleavy and Kopec are also seasoned bats. Playing fundamentally sound baseball will be the key.

Lake-Lehman

Coach: Mike Sholtis

PIAA class: 3A

District 2 titles: 6 (last 2021)

2021 WVC record: 10-2 Div. 2, 1st; 18-3 overall

2021 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Dunmore, W 13-3; Lakeland, W 6-0; Scranton Prep, W 5-0. PIAA 3A Playoffs – Loyalsock, W 13-12; Trinity, W 2-0; Oley Valley, L 2-1

Home field: High school

Key players: Ty Federici, P-1B, Sr.; Graedon Finarelli, C, Sr.; Nick Finarelli, P-INF, Sr.; Cole Morio, OF, Sr.; Mike Sholtis, INF, Sr.; Corey Bean, 3B, Jr.; Cole Kaiser, OF, Jr.

Outlook: Nick Finarelli (Virgina Tech) and Federici, who recently decommitted from LSU, give the Black Knights a righty-lefty mound combo unmatched the the division and will be handled by veteran backstop Graedon Finarelli. The trio along with veterans Bean, Kaiser, Morio and Sholtis form the bulk of a veteran batting order. Bean also has seen time on the mound, although a couple more dependable pitchers would be welcomed.

MMI Prep

Coach: Cory Rogers

PIAA class: A

District 2 titles: 3 (last 2021)

2021 WVC record: 3-8 Div. 2, 6th; 13-9 overall

2021 postseason: D2-A Playoffs – Susquehanna, W 11-1. PIAA A Playoffs – Greenwood, W 7-3; Juniata Valley, L 6-2

Home field: MMI Athletic Complex, Cedar Street, Freeland

Key players: David Castro, P-3B, Sr.; Jacob Magula, C-INF-OF, Sr.; Carson Valkusky, 1B-P-OF, Sr.; Andrew Burns, SS-P, So.; Zach Yenchko, So.

Outlook: The Preppers will look to build off their state playoff win, although that could be difficult with pitching ace Marcus Danchinson now at Lehigh. First-year coach Rogers like the group of pitchers he has, headed by Castro and Burns. Valkusky, Magula and Yenchko will form the middle of the batting order. MMI Prep, though, is top heavy with sophomores and freshmen, so some growing pains are expected.

Nanticoke Area

Coach: Eric Spencer

PIAA class: 3A

District 2 titles: 4 (last 2004)

2021 WVC record: 7-5 Div. 2, 3rd; 11-6 overall

2021 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Valley View, L 4-1

Home field: High school

Key players: Owen Brown, RF-1B, Sr.; Ethan Egenski C-2B, Sr.; Nick Matson, P-CF, Sr.; Hayden Reakes, SS, Sr.; Justin Spencer. P-1B, Jr.

Outlook: Nanticoke Area was hit hard by graduation as it lost its entire infield from last season. The Trojans, though, have two very capable arms in righty Spencer and lefty Matson (West Virginia), who is a premier power hitter as well. Brown and Egenski are veteran bats, but until the rest of the lineup gains some experience the team will rely on the pitching duo to keep them in games. Eric Spencer takes over in the dugout.

Wyoming Area

Coach: Rob Lemoncelli

PIAA class: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (2021)

2021 WVC record: 5-6 Div. 2, 4th; 14-7 overall

2021 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Hanover Area, W 10-0; Valley View, W 9-4; Honesdale, W 11-0. PIAA 4A Playoffs – Midd-West, W 5-1; ELCO, W 6-4; Bonner-Prendie, W 5-4; New Castle, L 7-3

Home field: Atlas Field, Erie Street, West Pittston

Key players: JJ Hood, P-1B, Sr.; Hunter Lawall, P-1B, Sr.; Jake Kelleher, C, Sr.; Evan Melberger, OF, Sr.; Jack Mathis, INF, Jr.; John Morgan, OF, Sr.; Casey Noone, INF, Jr.

Outlook: Once the bats woke up from an early-season slumber, the Warriors were able to work their way to the PIAA Class 4A title game. Times Leader Player of the Year Hood (UConn) and Lawall (Wilkes) are a very strong 1-2 punch on the mound, but the pitching is unproven after them. Kelleher (East Tennessee St.) and Melberger (Wilkes) excel at the plate and in the field. Mathis, Morgan and Noone also have big-game experience. Some minor tinkering is needed to fill the other spots.

Wyoming Seminary

Coach: Joe Phillips

PIAA class: 3A

District 2 titles: none

2021 WVC record: 5-7 Div. 2, 5th; 7-8 overall

2021 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Nanticoke Area, W 5-0; Scranton Prep, L 17-2

Home field: Nesbitt Stadium, Schuyler Avenue, Kingston

Key players: Philip Evan INF, Sr.; Zac Williamson, P-1B, Sr.; Will Youngman P-OF. Sr.; Michael Vodzak OF, So.; Hayden Vought C, So.

Outlook: The Blue Knights will be very young, with sophomores and freshmen making up most of the roster. They lost their two top pitchers, including ace Aiden Murphy, to graduation. Also gone is the majority of batting order. Youngman (Fairfield) will try to pick up some of the slack on the mound. He, Williamson, Evan and Vodzak are the most experienced hitters.