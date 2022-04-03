WVC Division 1 Baseball: Everyone chasing Hazleton Area for the top spot

Hazleton Area shortstop Bryce Molinaro (51) was the top hitter in the WVC last season and has signed with St. John’s. Fred Adams file photo | For Times Leader

There is Hazleton Area … and then there’s the rest of the field.

That’s how Division 1 of Wyoming Valley Conference baseball shapes up this season. Despite losing some very good talent to graduation, Hazleton Area returns more than enough standout players to remain the prohibitive favorite to win the division.

A perfect season last year was spoiled in the PIAA Class 6A state playoffs, so the Cougars have added incentive make amends for that loss to North Penn.

After Hazleton Area, it’s anybody’s guess how the rest of the division will shake out. Arguments can be made for any of the remaining teams to finish anywhere from second to eight.

Here’s a look at each team. District titles include only those won in what is considered the modern era of high school sports starting with the 1966-67 school year.

Berwick

Coach: Brian Pinterich

PIAA class: 4A

District 2 titles: 2 (last 2008)

2021 WVC record: 2-11 Div. 1, 8th; 2-13 overall

2021 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Valley View, L 10-3

Home field: North Berwick Field, Heights Road, Berwick

Key players: Brayden Boone, INF, Sr.; Jack Dacier, INF, Sr.; Keanu Lopez, DH, Sr.; Jeff Taylor, OF-P, Sr.; Gabe Evenson, C, So.

Outlook: The Dawgs’ only conference wins last season were a pair of one-run victories, including one in 10 innings. Boone, Dacier, Lopez and Evenson logged significant time at the plate, but there are several holes to fill in the batting order. Same goes for pitching where Taylor is the only guy back with any varsity experience on the mound.

Crestwood

Coach: Sean Foley

PIAA class: 5A

District 2 titles: none

2021 WVC record: 3-11 Div. 1, 5A; 5-15 overall

2021 postseason: Did not qualify

Home field: High school

Key players: Ryan Covelens, DH-1B, Sr.; Declan Palmiero, 1B-P, Sr.; Trevor Dean, P-OF, Jr.; Nick Miscavage, 2B, Jr.; Joe Moratori, P-INF, Jr.; Chaz Wright, SS, So.

Outlook: The Comets were senior heavy in the field and at the plate in 2021. They’ll lean on seniors again to guide a rather young team. Palmiero and Covelens are the only players who were regulars in the batting order last season. Wright, who has several Division I offers, should provide a boost to an offense that scored two or fewer runs nine times. There are promising pitching candidates who are short on varsity experience.

Dallas

Coach: Ken Kashatus

PIAA class: 4A

District 2 titles: 3 (last 2019)

2021 WVC record: 11-3 Div. 1, 2nd; 13-6 overall

2021 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Honesdale, L 3-2

Home field: High school

Key players: Chris Killian, P, Sr.; Joe Peters, OF, Jr.; Gary Weaver P-DH, Jr.; Zach Paczewski, INF, So.

Outlook: The Mountaineers will lean heavily on some talented but inexperienced underclassmen and their fortunes could correlate with how quickly they mature. There are a couple veterans on the mound in Killian (Monmouth) and Weaver, both of whom recorded high strikeout rates in 2021. Killian is also a power hitter. Peters and Paczewski were solid at the plate a year ago. Probably a better team in May than in April.

Hazleton Area

Coach: Russ Canzler

PIAA class: 6A

District 2 titles: 5 (last 2021)

2021 WVC record: 14-0 Div. 1, 1st; 22-1 overall

2021 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Williamsport, W 10-0; Wilkes-Barre Area, W 11-3. PIAA 6A Playoffs – North Penn, L 3-1

Home field: Antinozzi Field, East 22nd Street, Hazleton

Key players: Nick Biasi, P-OF, Sr.; Jatnik Diaz, DH, Sr.; Bryce Molinaro, SS, Sr.; Luke Russo, OF, Sr.; Brett Antolick, 2B-P, Jr.; Kyle Peters, 3B-P, Jr.; Grant Russo, C, Jr.

Outlook: The Cougars are once again loaded with talent. Molinaro (St. John’s) is the best power/average hitter in the WVC. Biasi (Florida State) is a strikeout artist and a power hitter. Antolick (Texas A&M) missed the basketball season with an injury. He and Molinaro are the best middle infield in the conference. Pitching depth looks a little thinner than last year, but that’s nitpicking.

Pittston Area

Coach: Paul Zaffuto

PIAA class: 5A

District 2 titles: 4 (last 2019)

2021 WVC record: 5-8 Div. 1, 5th; 5-12 overall

2021 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – North Pocono, L 3-0

Home field: Pittston Area Primary Center, Rock Street, Hughestown

Key players: Jeremy Cawley, SS, Jr.; Anthony Cencetti, 3B, Jr.; Nick Cerasaro, OF-3B-P, Jr.; Drew DeLuca, CF, So.

Outlook: The Patriots ended last season with a seven-game losing streak.The offense faltered during the stretch, scoring more than three runs only twice. There are plenty of holes to fill. Cawley (Bloomsburg) is a good glove man and very fast. DeLucca started in center as a freshman. Cencetti had a solid sophomore season and Cerasaro is back after an injury. The key will be finding pieces to fit around that quartet and some pitching.

Tunkhannock

Coach: Gary Custer

PIAA class: 4A

District 2 titles: 6 (last 2011)

2021 WVC record: 4-10 Div. 1, 4-15 overall

2021 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Honesdale, L 8-1

Home field: High school campus

Key players: Jake Baltrusaitis, 1B, Sr.; CJ Cishek, OF, Sr.; Cody Gavek, 3B, Sr.; Mike Kuzma, OF, Sr.; Jake MacMillian, P-C, Sr.; Tommy Sheridan, P-C, Sr.; Shane Wood, P-1B, Sr.; Josh Brown, 2B, Jr.; Aiden Paddock, P-SS, Jr.; Andy Roxby, P, Jr.; Pat Munley, OF, So.

Outlook: The Tigers were one of the younger teams last season and it showed at times. They were shut out three times and scored one run on four occasions. Munley, Paddock, Sheridan and Wood all hit over .300 last year, although there was a steep dropoff after them. There are plenty of pitchers returning as well with Paddock, Sheridan, Roxby and Wood having varsity experience.

Wilkes-Barre Area

Coach: Matt Skrepenak

PIAA class: 6A

District 2 titles: none

2021 WVC record: 6-8 Div. 1, 4th; 9-12 overall

2021 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Delaware Valley, W 11-8; Hazleton Area, L 11-3

Home field: Hilldale Park, Main Street, Plains Township

Key players: Josh Bottger, SS-3B-P, Sr.; Stephen Simko, OF, Sr.; Sawyer Koretz, OF, Sr.; Jack Mihalchik, OF-P, Jr.; Jason Prudente, 2B-3B, Jr.; Ryan Novakowski, 1B-P, Jr.

Outlook: The Wolfpack return a solid group of starters from the program’s first-ever season. The offense bogged down at times last year, so improvement there will help raise the win total. Bottger, Mihalchik and Novakowski have a solid amount of varsity experience on the mound. WBA will stress doing the little things that can sway a loss into a win.

Wyoming Valley West

Coach: Ron Musto

PIAA class: 5A

District 2 titles: 9 (last 2016)

2021 WVC record: 10-4 Div. 1, 3rd; 14-6 overall

2021 postseason: D2/4-5A Playoffs – Selinsgrove, W 1-0; North Pocono, L 9-2

Home field: Spartan Stadium, North Gates Avenue, Kingston

Key players: Brian Gill, C, Sr.; Max Lopuhovsky, SS, Jr.; Mason Sgarlat, P-IF, Jr.

Outlook: Musto, who is the winningest coach in Wyoming Area baseball history, returns to the dugout after several years away. He inherits a team which graduated the bulk of its offense and pitching. The emphasis will be on fundamentals and increasing baseball IQ in what is basically a learning season. Gill, Lopuhovsky and Sgarlat will be the core of a lineup that has a couple others who received limited varsity time in 2021.