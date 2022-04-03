Statement win: WBS Penguins score nine unanswered to thrash Bridgeport

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Playing in arguably the biggest game of the season to this point, the Penguins found another gear.

A record-setting one.

Facing an early two-score deficit against Bridgeport, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered in spectacular fashion. The Penguins scored nine unanswered goals to tie the franchise’s best output in history to smash the Islanders 9-2 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena.

With Wilkes-Barre/Scranton battling the Islanders for a playoff spot in this final month of the regular season, the emphatic victory moved them four points ahead in the standings with an edge in points percentage of .523 to .508. The Penguins are also within striking distance of Hartford and Hershey, needing to finish ahead of just one of the Wolf Pack, Bears or Islanders to return to the postseason.

More nights like Saturday wouldn’t hurt.

Sam Poulin and Drew O’Connor each socred twice, with Poulin’s first goal sparking a 5-0 advantage in the second period that put the game away.

Not bad considering Austin Czarnik and Chris Terry both beat goalie Louis Domingue to give the visitors a 2-0 lead midway through the first period.

But Alex Nylander slammed home a puck in front a few minutes later to pull the Penguins within 2-1 after one, and things snowballed from there.

Poulin, Jamie Devane and Felix Robert all scored in a span of just 1:30 to make it a 4-2 lead. Kyle Olson and Michael Chaput scored to push it to 6-2 after two.

O’Connor scored just 28 seconds into the third and Poulin added his second goal on the power play for an 8-2 lead. O’Connor’s second score made it nine, tying the most goals for the franchise in a single game, most recently accomplished on Feb. 17, 2010, against Albany.

Domingue stopped 29 of 31 shots for the win. The Penguins chased Bridgeport goalie Jakub Skarek after the second period and put up three more goals against Ken Appleby, who entered in relief.