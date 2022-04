WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Chill Grill in Wilkes-Barre is one of the local restaurants cooking up free hot meals to donate to Fork Over Love. “It just makes you feel good to be able to have a meal and know that it was not something frozen or you know, mass-produced – something that somebody took the time and effort to make specifically for you," said Joseph Wascavage, The Chill Grill head chef.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO