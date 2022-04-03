ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kim’s sister enraged by Seoul’s preemptive strike comments

By HYUNG-JIN KIM, Associated Press
WCIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the South Korean defense minister a “scum-like guy” for talking about preemptive strikes on the North, warning Sunday that the South may face “a serious threat.”. Kim Yo Jong’s...

www.wcia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MarketWatch

After years of living in Moscow, I have bad news: No one should expect the Russian people to suddenly rise up against Putin now

In late 2011, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets of Moscow to demand that election results rife with alleged fraud be overturned. It was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority since he took power a decade earlier, and that it wasn’t immediately crushed gave hope that perhaps change was coming to Russia.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

China 'preparing for war' with US, Asia by partnering with Russia, expert warns

Atlas Organization founder and author Jonathan D.T. Ward joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday to discuss the implications behind a recent phone call between Chinese and Ukrainian diplomats, what he calls an attempt at 'playing both sides,' as well as China's ultimate goals going forward. Ward said that partnering with Russia is one measure China is taking to prepare for war with Asia and the U.S.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Kim Yo Jong
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#Nuclear Weapon#Ap#North Korean#South Korean#Icbm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Lone Ukrainian tank takes on entire Russian armored convoy

Video emerged on Tuesday of a lone Ukrainian T-64BV tank attacking an entire convoy of Russian tanks and other armored vehicles. The video of the battle showed the Ukrainian tank in a stationary position behind cover, firing upon the Russian column as it moves down an adjacent roadway. Rob Lee, who has been a prominent analyst of the ongoing war in Ukraine, assessed that the Ukrainian tank destroyed a Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carrier during the battle.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy