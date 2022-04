Where would you go if you could just travel and live anywhere? That question inspired Mikayla Marchuk and her older sister Alyssa Marchuk to leave Chicago and travel across the country in search of a new city to call home. What’s happening: After setting out in May 2021 to explore eight cities in eight months they […] The post TikToker lived in nine cities in nine months before choosing Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 MINUTES AGO