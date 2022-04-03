Photos: Ann Arbor celebrates Fool Moon 2022

Cities change. That’s the only thing that remains a constant. Last Sunday, we wrote about how Braun Court in Kerrytown isn’t the LGBTQ hub it used to be, with many building vacancies and an uncertain future. And on Thursday, we reported fan-favorite restaurant, Denny’s on Washtenaw, is closing....
The annual celebration of the sweet leaf, the Hash Bash and Monroe Street Fair, officially returned to Ann Arbor for the first time since 2019. (The event had pivoted to an online format due to the pandemic, though some enthusiasts went rogue with their own celebration last year.) It was the first Hash Bash since Michigan dispensaries started legally selling cannabis for adult use, after Michigan voters approved it in 2018.
It was was an exciting day in our newsroom Thursday -- The Ann Arbor News won Newspaper of the Year from the Michigan Press Association!. There was celebrating. There was pizza. Then we got promptly back to work covering local news. I’m proud to help lead a team of such...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ukraine Relief Benefit Ann Arbor hopes to raise $10,000 with a fundraising concert at The Ark on April 19. Proceeds from the concert will go to World Central Kitchen, a charitable organization that distributes food to the vulnerable, including Ukrainian refugees needing meals from almost 350 distribution sites.
This week was a veritable potpourri of local headlines including a lightning strike that caused $150,000 worth of damage at an Ann Arbor home, as reported by our own Nathan Clark. Another big headline came out of the University of Michigan which is investing big money -- $41 million --...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It seems that more and more houses, trailers, mobile homes – basically, any type of dwelling – are being just plain abandoned. Old deserted homesteads...
I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for decades to build their fortune.
March 14 (UPI) -- A 34-year-old woman from Branch Country, Mich., won $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket that she picked out due to its color. "I don't typically play Wild Time Supreme but I liked the color of the ticket, so I decided to buy two of them," the woman, who has chosen to remain anonymous, said to lottery officials.
This might be one the most disturbing videos you'll see all year... An avid boater from West Michigan named Cam Lindblade who is part of the Kalamazoo Paddle Club was recently out on the waters of the Kalamazoo River. This took place just south of the village of Homer in Calhoun County on Saturday, March 26.
Sometimes you just wanna enjoy a sandwich without the thick bread and extra calories that come along with it. For those moments, there’s Breadless, a new locally-owned sandwich shop that opened in Detroit on Monday. Breadless features sandwiches wrapped in leafy greens like collards, swiss chard, and kale in...
Didn't your mother tell you not to call people names? Well, when you call a city ugly, you're not always talking about the people inside of it, but rather some of the less than ideal aspects instead. And when it comes to Michigan, it's nearly impossible to argue that any...
Did you know that Michigan had this many unique restaurants?. A recent article from onlyinyourstate.com highlighted a place called Boone's Long Lake Inn, a restaurant that sits where an old sawmill used to stand in Traverse City. The restaurant offers outdoor seating surrounded by lush green forests, monster steaks, and a hunter-type theme inside. Read more here.
JACKSON, MI – You’ll find great burgers and classic bar food at CC’s Classic Lounge in Jackson. The historic lounge has been in the city since the 1940′s, under different names, including the Mercury Bar, The Polka Dot Bar and Kingston’s. Current owner Charlie Cummings bought the business in 2020 and changed the name to CC’s Classic Lounge after looking for a change of pace in his life, he said.
Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
The pandemic seems to be showing signs of slowing and that means many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings are getting that much closer to fruition. While it’s still a bit early to tell how long it will take for some spots to debut, it’s safe to say that Detroiters are eager for something new.
Every Michigander has spring on their mind right now, especially after the winter we've had! With the opening of The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo and Bell's Oberon Day fast approaching, there are subtle signs that spring will soon arrive in West Michigan. However, one sign that you may have...
SALINE, MI - If farm livin’ is the life for you, this 122 acre equestrian estate could be the place to be. Renaissance Farm in Saline has hit the market for $3.95 million, complete with a large ranch home, 2-story barn and huge arena. Located what seems like miles...
