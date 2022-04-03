ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

UMD Softball Splits Double Header with Minot State

By Natalie Noury
FOX 21 Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. — The UMD softball team split a doubleheader with Minot...

www.fox21online.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Northern Star: Tayler and Kaela Kraemer

SUPERIOR, Wis. — It’s great to have a sibling, and the best part is that when you need them, they always step up to the plate. The same can be said for a pair of UWS softball players, making strides on their team. “It’s amazing, I can’t think...
SPORTS
FOX 21 Online

Hermantown’s Michael Lau Commits to Augsburg Football Team

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – This wee, Hermantown’s Michael Lau announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to joining the Augsburg football team. Lau was on the All-Conference and All-Section Team last season after throwing 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions as a senior. One of those touchdowns was the epic hail mary pass to Beau Janzig that gave the Hawks a stunning win on the road over Duluth East.
HERMANTOWN, MN
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record

As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy