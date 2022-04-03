UMD Softball Splits Double Header with Minot State

SUPERIOR, Wis. — It’s great to have a sibling, and the best part is that when you need them, they always step up to the plate. The same can be said for a pair of UWS softball players, making strides on their team. “It’s amazing, I can’t think...
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – This wee, Hermantown’s Michael Lau announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has committed to joining the Augsburg football team. Lau was on the All-Conference and All-Section Team last season after throwing 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions as a senior. One of those touchdowns was the epic hail mary pass to Beau Janzig that gave the Hawks a stunning win on the road over Duluth East.
DULUTH, Minn. – As a former Hermantown standout nearly two decades ago, Brandon Swartz was excited to stay home and play for St. Scholastica. “I remember being recruited here by Coach Baggs, I remember the first time that I met him, in the press box of the Hermantown baseball field,” Swartz said.
As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
SUPERIOR, Wis. – “It’s real good to be back here, we are happy to be back here again, we were lucky that we were funded good enough that we were still able to support our youth organizations during the two years we didn’t have a fundraiser,” Douglas County Fish and Game League Director, Wade Hill says.
Comments / 0