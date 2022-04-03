ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Variety: Will Smith resigns from Academy of of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences

8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fiu2z_0exqOqs800

LOS ANGELES – According to a Friday afternoon story on Variety’s homepage , Will Smith has resigned as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

According to Variety writer Brent Lang, Smith, who slapped comedian Chris Rock during the live telecast of the Oscars on Sunday Night, was quoted in the article as saying his actions were “shocking, painful and inexcusable.”

Smith added that he would accept any consequences that the Academy’s Board of Governors would dole out.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Smith added:

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said. “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Statement from Will Smith in Variety

After the incident, Smith apologized to Rock, saying he was “out of line” and “wrong,” adding that Rock’s joke about Smith’s wife Jada’s medical condition was “too much for him to bear.”

On Thursday, during a stand up performance in Boston, Rock simply stated he was “still processing the incident.”

To read the entire article on Variety, click here.

Variety, The Associated Press and Nexstar contributed to this report.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Henderson armed robbery suspect found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A police standoff that lasted several hours Monday in a Henderson neighborhood ended with an armed robbery suspect being found dead inside a home. Henderson police said the “death appears to be self-inflicted.” The residents were allowed back into the Fountain Hills Community near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway. […]
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker tie the knot at Las Vegas chapel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas Monday morning, according to TMZ. The couple were married at One Love Wedding Chapel near the Arts District shortly after Barker performed at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. According to TMZ, sources connected to the couple […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Lang
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Howard Stern Blasts Academy Over Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Where’s Security?’

Howard Stern tore into The Academy for the Oscars telecast Monday after Will Smith was able to smack Chris Rock onstage without interruption. “Will Smith walks up to Chris Rock and he open hand — with a lot of force — smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself, ‘What the f— is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday as he discussed the slap heard around the world with co-host Robin Quivers.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Chris Rock Talks About Oscars Slap for First Time

Since the major events that took place at the 2022 Academy Awards, we've heard from Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith and the Academy. But we have yet to hear from the recipient of the infamous slap...until now. Comedian Chris Rock spoke out for the first time since the incident during his...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Will Smith bragged about bringing ‘chaos’ before viral Oscars slap

Will Smith bragged about plans to bring “chaos” and be “everyone’s problem” at the Oscars shortly before he stormed the stage to slap comedian Chris Rock — and then joked afterward that you “can’t invite people from Philly or Baltimore nowhere.” In an Instagram video posted late Sunday, the 53-year-old actor posed with wife Jada, 50, in their Oscars outfits as they prepared for the ceremony. “Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos,” the actor ominously said before he marred his Best Actor-winning night. In the clip, the pair had posed lovingly smiling together — before pulling a series of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Motion Picture#Board Of Governors#Variety Smith#The Associated Press#Nexstar
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Netflix is allegedly backing out of a Will Smith project after the Oscars Slap

Netflix has reportedly put a Will Smith project on the back burner in light of the actor slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. Even if you didn’t watch the Oscars this year, you know exactly what happened there – Will Smith slapped Chris Rock following the latter’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Amidst the controversy following the incident, Netflix has decided to put a Will Smith project on the back burner.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX26

Chris Rock holds first comedy show since Oscars slap

BOSTON (AP) — Comedian Chris Rock returned to the stage Wednesday for the first time since being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, receiving rapturous applause from a Boston audience. Rock only briefly addressed the slap, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

2022 Oscars called out by viewers over COVID joke and more

Even while many are saying the Oscars are on "life support," the 94th Annual Academy Awards was not short of controversy and the internet was set ablaze a few times during the ceremony. Before the show aired at its rightful place, the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, the 2022...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

The Unreality of Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

“Art imitates life,” Will Smith said in his acceptance speech last night after winning the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, a movie in which Smith plays a brilliant, irascible patriarch and a savvy showman. Smith wept as he spoke, and alluded to his personal struggles. He joked about his mother not wanting to attend the ceremony because she planned to watch with her knitting friends back in Philadelphia. “This is a beautiful moment,” he said. It would have been, if not for one thing: A little earlier during the Oscars broadcast, Smith had stalked onstage and slapped the comedian Chris Rock in front of millions of people, after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife’s shorn head. (Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken openly about her alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.) “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth,” Smith then shouted, twice, while a visibly stunned Rock tried to process what was happening.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Bad Boys 4' Reportedly 'Paused' Due to Will Smith Oscars Slap

Will Smith's film slate is slimming down as more and more studios reconsider their upcoming project with the actor. Smith made headlines last week when he interrupted the Oscars to slap presenter Chris Rock on live TV and scream obscenities at him. On Saturday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that several movies in development with Smith are pausing, including the untitled Bad Boys for Life sequel, Bad Boys 4.
MOVIES
Reuters

Oscars organizer says it does not condone violence

(Reuters) - The organizer of the Oscars ceremony on Sunday tweeted that it does not condone violence following an incident in which actor Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock in the face on stage during the live broadcast. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” the Academy of...
CELEBRITIES
8 News Now

8 News Now

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy