Public Health

Eligibility announced for second COVID-19 boosters

By Harrison Gereau, Steve Kuzj, Video credit: Steve Kuzj
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced the eligibility requirements for second COVID-19 booster shots Saturday. Booster doses are available statewide, including all mass vaccination sites. Eligible New Yorkers may receive an mRNA vaccine- either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine- for their second booster shot.

The State’s Department of Health released new guidance on the administration of second booster doses for all providers enrolled in the New York State vaccination program. The guidance follows the Federal Drug Administration’s (FDA) emergency use authorization for a second booster and the updated recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to allow adults aged 50 and over to receive a second booster of an mRNA vaccine at least four months after their first booster.

Order to address healthcare worker shortage extended

Additionally, adults aged 15-49 years who received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine as their primary shot and initial booster dose can now receive a second booster, four months after their first booster dose. Also eligible for the booster are New Yorkers 12 years and older who are moderate to severely immunocompromised.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, “Providers statewide, including at the state’s mass vaccination sites, are ready to administer second booster doses for eligible New Yorkers. For each of us, vaccination remains our personal best line of defense against COVID. As we have seen with the recent increase of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2, COVID is still with us. These safe and effective vaccines remain free, including the second booster.”

NY Court employees file lawsuit against court system COVID vaccine mandate

The State’s booster and additional dose website includes information for New Yorkers about first and second boosters, additional doses, eligibility, and other resources. The State will continue its outreach to booster-eligible New Yorkers through SMS messages, marketing efforts, and push notifications through the State’s Excelsior Pass platform.

All New York State mass vaccination sites are administering second booster doses to eligible New Yorkers. To schedule an appointment, visit the Am I Eligible page or call 1 (833) NYS-4-VAX.

