Aggies Drop See-saw Affair at Alabama, 10-9

By Texas A&M Sports Information
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Alabama – Texas A&M had its series against Alabama evened at 1-1 as the Aggies fell to the Crimson Tide, 10-9 in Saturday’s matinee at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. The Maroon & White sandwiched leads of 1-0 and 8-7 around a 7-1 deficit and they were eventually doomed by Alabama’s three-run seventh...

The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
Larry Brown Sports

5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why. Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.
The Spun

College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
The Spun

Ohio State Football Starter Is Reportedly Transferring

Bryson Shaw has entered the transfer portal, becoming the second Ohio State defensive back to plan his departure on Monday. Shaw started 12 games for the Buckeyes last season, recording 59 tackles, one interception, and a fumble recovery. Yet the redshirt junior was likely to lose playing time in a replenished secondary welcoming back Josh Proctor from a leg injury along with other incoming recruits.
The Spun

Cowboys Meeting With Top Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking to upgrade their receiving corps on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter just announced that Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave is visiting the Cowboys this Tuesday. Olave had an incredible career at Ohio State, hauling in 175 passes...
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Chiefs Defensive Back

The Indianapolis Colts have added to their defensive back room. Owner Jim Irsay announced on his Twitter that the team has signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts. Watts had the best season of his career in 2021 after finishing with 19 total tackles (11 solo), plus had one...
KBTX.com

Cooper Keeps Aggies in the Hunt at Silverado Showdown

NAPA, Calif. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper held a share of the lead after shooting a 3-under 69 in the first round of the Silverado Showdown Monday. “Hailee’s [Cooper] round was great. That hole out on five gave her a lot of momentum. She has a lot of control right now and is playing great golf,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “This is a great course that is giving us a different look than what we are used to back home. We want to learn something every time we play, and this tournament is already giving us an opportunity to do that. Overall, we need to manage the course a little bit better and clean up some mental mistakes. We are right there and still have a lot of golf left.”
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Meeting With Top Quarterback

After trading long-time franchise cornerstone Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks have a need at quarterback and extra draft picks to find a successor. At the annual NFL meetings, head coach Pete Carroll said they’re “definitely still in the quarterback business.” While this year’s draft class doesn’t feature can’t-miss passing prospects, the Seahawks nevertheless at least appear to be entertaining the idea of using the No. 9 pick on one.
KBTX.com

Dack Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After a breakthrough performance at the plate last weekend, Texas A&M softball’s Katie Dack has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. The rookie led all Aggies at the dish, boasting a .667 batting average and 1.500 slugging...
KBTX.com

Four Aggies Earn SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M track & field standouts Devon Achane, Deborah Acquah, Emmanuel Bamidele and Charokee Young earned Southeastern Conference weekly honors, the league announced Tuesday. Texas A&M nearly swept the weekly awards winning four of six honors as the SEC announced Achane the men’s runner of the...
The Spun

College Football Analyst Predicts Nebraska’s W-L Record

As the Cornhuskers head into the fifth season of the Scott Frost coaching era, the program has yet to notch a winning season since 2016. According to 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford, Frost and the Huskers won’t break that streak in 2022. Crawford projects the team’s final win-loss...
KBTX.com

No. 11 Women’s Golf in Third at Silverado Showdown

NAPA, Calif. – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team wrapped up the second round of the Silverado Showdown in third after shooting 4-over 292 on Tuesday. “Rarely will you see Zoe [Slaughter] and Jennie [Park] have two bad days in a row. That is a testament to their ability, but most importantly what they have on the inside,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Those two showed a lot of guts. At the end of the day, it is us versus the golf course. The course dried out a bit throughout the day and got real firm and fast, especially on the back nine. We made some adjustments and I felt like we handled the adversity really well. Overall, it was a full team effort. No one was ever out of it. We battled together and that will make us better moving forward.”
KBTX.com

Softball Run-Rules Incarnate Word, 10-2

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (23-12) run-ruled the University of Incarnate Word (11-24) with the help of a late offensive spark on Tuesday. A five-run sixth inning allowed the Aggies to defeat the Cardinals, 10-2, at Davis Diamond. The shortened game marked the Maroon & White’s 12th run-rule of the season.
The Spun

Bengals Have Signed Former Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team. Cincinnati announced the move via its Twitter. However, no terms of the deal were disclosed.
KBTX.com

Young Named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M track & field All-American Charokee Young has been named the United States Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association Women’s National Athlete of the Week, the USTFCCCA announced Tuesday morning. Young won the Texas vs. Texas A&M dual meet 400m with a world-leading...
