Aggies Drop See-saw Affair at Alabama, 10-9

NAPA, Calif. – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team wrapped up the second round of the Silverado Showdown in third after shooting 4-over 292 on Tuesday. “Rarely will you see Zoe [Slaughter] and Jennie [Park] have two bad days in a row. That is a testament to their ability, but most importantly what they have on the inside,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Those two showed a lot of guts. At the end of the day, it is us versus the golf course. The course dried out a bit throughout the day and got real firm and fast, especially on the back nine. We made some adjustments and I felt like we handled the adversity really well. Overall, it was a full team effort. No one was ever out of it. We battled together and that will make us better moving forward.”

